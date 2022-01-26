As old as I get, I don’t think I will ever reach the point when my children don’t call for help and I get a sinking feeling inside of me.
From the moment they are born, you feel a tug at your heart whenever they are in distress of any kind. Maybe it’s a skinned knee or being snubbed by a friend. It could be not making the cut on a team or being jilted by a girlfriend – I always have uttered deep inside me a little prayer that says, “Let me take the brunt of their troubles and lighten the burden on them.”
It does not get any easier when they are fully grown. My younger son called for help this weekend because his brand new snowblower would not start. I wanted to drop everything and take the 45-minute drive to his house to help him diagnose the problem and try to get it running, not that I am a mechanic. He was already on edge, because the Disney trip he booked two years ago was hanging in the balance, and he leaves this week. There is a strict policy on being symptom free to get in, with no refunds if you do not comply, and he had developed a cough.
I offered to go and help, but he was worried about exposing me and strongly advised me to stay home, a move my wife could not have agreed more with.
Almost a year ago my older son had water from ice dams pouring into his house so badly that it caved in his ceiling, and he had to get a new roof (which was not that old) in the dead of winter. As he described all the leaks, I felt that same grind in the pit of my stomach, the feeling that I should be doing more to help.
Perhaps there are some parents who would shake it off and wish their kids the best, but I have this compunction to want to jump in. We were never helicopter parents when they were younger, but we always let our sons know that we could help, that we would be at their side or have their back in times of need. We did not do this out of duty, but a profound sense of love – the kind that most parent have, that is baked in from gestation onward, and that only strengthens with time.
Of course, every parent understands that they cannot shield their children from all adversity. Not only is that impossible, but it would not allow your children to grow up to be self-reliant, courageous and resilient adults. I firmly believe that facing challenges and overcoming adversity makes us stronger, builds character and affords the inner strength to tackle new challenges.
I have known many a child of helicopter parents whose zeal to shelter their children so smothered their offspring, that they could not make sound decisions on their own, and often spun recklessly out of control when given the chance to fend for themselves without the helicopter hovering overhead.
And yet, even knowing all of this, I am still often overcome by the overwhelming desire to come to the rescue, to ride in like the cavalry and make everything all right.
Naturally, it does not stop with children. As COVID takes its toll, we worry about every little running nose or cough our grandchildren get. The worries, sometimes, seem to pile up, grow as exponentially as our family. And the worry chain grows longer.
As a parent, you are left wondering why this thing called parenting is so magnetic, and has such power over us? Why do we suffer so with these feelings for others? Being a parent and a grandparent is filled with more stress than I need sometimes.
And then the texts came in, and you go from being in lowest valley to the highest high.
My grandson, our youngest grandchild, giggled for the first time –- not just a broad smile that he does so well, but an honest-to-goodness laugh. Is there a more joyous sound than that?
And my younger son texted me, too. He kept working on the snowblower and got it to start. He stuck with it, and did not give up, and patiently tried some news ideas. I was more proud than he was! And, he said, his cough is clearing up, too.
Those, my friend, are the moments that completely eclipse every moment of doubt, worry and despair. When you see your son triumph or hear your grandson chortle, you have this irrepressible feeling that everything, yes everything, is going to be OK. Of course, we all know that it is not, but that moment of thrill as a parent and grandparent is the highest high there is, and that is what it is all about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.