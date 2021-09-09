This week, as the entire world, already mired in a pandemic, looks back on the seminal moment of the 9/11 disaster, one cannot help but think of how momentous issues like this shaped all of our lives.
When I was a boy, in first grade as I recall, I remember we were all let out of school early after news broke that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. I was too young to grasp it all, but could tell by the solemn nature of it all, that this was serious.
Mostly, I just remember my mother crying a lot. She revered Kennedy. He was charismatic and young, about her age, and was such an eloquent speaker. There was this feeling that the hope and optimism of America was somehow extinguished on that November day in Dallas in 1963. Certainly our innocence was shattered.
For her, it was probably not unlike the moment when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt talked about a day that “shall remain in infamy” when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and dragged America inextricably into World War II, including, ultimately, my dad.
There were a lot of other moments, like the blocks-long lines at the gasoline stations during the energy crisis. Celebratory ones like a man walking on the moon, and more grim news like President Richard Nixon resigning.
But there is no comparison to the 9/11 moment that gripped the nation 20 years ago. We all remember where we were and how that day also changed America forever.
I was driving to work and recall news on the radio about a plane hitting one of the World Trade Center towers. For some reason, I imagined it being a small plane, like the ones that circled around King Kong when he was on the Empire State Building in the mythical movie that bore his name.
The office was buzzing when I got into work and news of the second plane hitting arrived. At that point, it became clear that this was no freak accident by a misguided solo pilot in a single-engine plane. These were two crashes caused by giant jumbo jets. In that instant, the news went from being a fluke to being one of fear. What did this mean and what was it about?
Soon much of the office staff spent the day rotating in and out of the conference room to watch the television. This was an era before smart phones and TV was about the only way to be part of breaking news. There was fear, almost bordering on panic, that was palpable.
I can still remember the look in the eyes of our stoic veteran photographer, Mike, as he watched the events unfold — more planes crashing, buildings collapsing, thousands of lives lost — as if his entire world was collapsing around him. His face was pale and vacant. It was the look of utter loss and hopelessness. It was chilling.
I tried to keep busy as the day went on. I would hear staff coming back to me with reports of what they saw, and occasionally even I would check out the TV for a few moments.
But I had a bigger, more personal worry. My brother-in-law had worked in the World Trade Center for Marsh McLennan, an insurance company. As the grave news unfolded, I could not help but think of what he must be going through. I was imagining his newborn son, Nicholas, being an orphan and my sister-in-law being a widow. I was overcome with dread.
It was chaos at that point, and trying to get through to people on the phones was not easy. Lines were jammed. And I was fearful for Steve’s life.
After hours of fretting, the news finally came in: A few months earlier, he had moved to a new office in midtown Manhattan, so nowhere near the twin towers. It was still scary, but he was safe — and I say that with the reassurance of hindsight, because nobody was quite sure what might happen next. We were not at all certain if more danger was lurking, and fear was hanging in the air.
Steve, as it turned out, spent that fall going to funeral after funeral after funeral of co-workers who perished in those buildings. The grief left a mark on him forever. Fall would never be the same in his eyes.
As the events unfolded, and we learned more and more, and vowed to go after the attackers, there was another unsettling situation that turned out to be not related, but at the time no one was sure. Key people across the nation were getting sent letters containing deadly anthrax. It was fearful and I cannot remember a time when fear was so pervasive. You were not sure what would happen next.
For awhile, all planes in America were grounded until things could get sorted out. I can remember on Halloween, as our kids trick-or-treated, and planes have been allowed to fly again, looking up at the sky and wondering if planes flying overhead might crash on us at any moment or shower us with deadly chemicals. It’s hard to look back at that time with a rational mind, because so much was irrational.
I was also a parent at this time, and my children were in elementary school or middle school. They turned to us to make sense of it all, and we did our best. We muddled through it, like all parents, and did our best to assure our children that they were safe, that we were safe. I felt we had done a good job but we had no playbook to help us.
Looking back 20 years, so much has changed, but all of us have been jaded by another layer of innocence lost. Simple times seemed harder to find, and joyous moments had a pall over them for awhile that was harder to overlook.
But time, as they say, heals all wounds. We are changed, but the miracle of memory is that the pain of bad days has a way of diminishing, though never disappearing entirely.
I don’t know what later generations will look at, maybe the pandemic will be their defining moment. It has certainly changed things, though there was no lightning-rod moment like some of these other events. It evolved in the late winter and early spring of 2020 and dragged on interminably.
Somehow, it seems that adversity, tempers our character in ways I still cannot explain. But living through it, if you are so fortunate, is hardest part of all.
