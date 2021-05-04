Dick, a friend of mine who once taught psychology students at the university level, was showing symptoms of the one of the diseases I dread. And it has bothered me all week.
It had been a year since we had gotten together. But he was an organizer of a monthly breakfast that a bunch of guys started roughly 20 years ago. And last Friday, for the first time since the pandemic began, the group congregated again.
The composition changed over the years. Some members joined, some left, some moved away and one member died.
But there has been a core of guys in what Dick called the T-group (T for testosterone) that has survived to talk each month about whatever comes to mind: technology problems, projects around the house, the latest ailments of us or our spouses, work (although I am the only one not yet retired), cars and trucks, and family things, and trips, and church, too. There is no purpose but breakfast and fellowship.
But this meeting was special, because it was the end of this unprecedented hiatus and most of us had not talked with each other since.
I am not sure if it was the long break that made me notice it, but even he remarked about it: Dick’s memory has begun to fade, and noticeably.
Perhaps it was some new medication or something else, but the signs were evident for Alzheimer’s, the disease that ultimately claimed my father a couple decades ago. And it terrified me.
Old stories were fine, but Dick stumbled and struggled uncharacteristically with trains of thought, and his short-term memory was particularly sketchy – many of the signs of dementia.
I don’t know when it was when we first realized my own dad’s memory was going, but it is no small question for a guy who worries that he could follow in his father’s footsteps. It was about a 20 year journey for him, and I have wracked my brain and my sisters’ to try to pinpoint when it started to fail, so I could sense if I, too, was on the cusp. It probably was irrelevant, but I had to know.
I ask myself, am I at the same age that he was at when he – the man who had once prided himself on his great memory – started forgetting things? Every time I struggle to recall a name or miss an appointment or leave something behind, I ask myself: Is this it? Has it begun?
And here was Dick, a man who was an expert in psychology, admitting to all of us something I had not really noticed before, that his memory was flagging. I kept thinking of “Flowers for Algernon,” the story of a man who can see the harbingers of his own demise when the treatment for a lab mouse shows a remarkable rise in its intelligence only to be followed by a rapid and irreversible decline. Since he is getting the same treatment, he realizes he is observing his own sad fate laid out before him.
But to see a sharp guy like Dick starting to succumb, it reminded me of my own father. At first, we teased my dad, but, as we realized it was something more severe than forgetfulness, other issues arose. His driving became erratic, and we ultimately convinced him to retire from his job as a pharmacist, a profession where forgetfulness could have life or death consequences.
As his memory unraveled, he would repeat stories, imagine things that had happened that didn’t, could not comprehend that my mother died, and even sometimes thought I was his own father.
The long goodbye, as they call it, is when you realize the person who looks like your father is not your father inside at all anymore.
You love him still the same, but he’s an imposter of his former self.
I have spent a fair amount of time dreading that fate, and to see Dick, my good friend, now exhibiting those same symptoms, I was filled with sorrow for him and his family, which has already had more than its share of troubles.
Is the Flowers for Algernon clock ticking for us, too, and a fate we might foresee, but may not remember what we foresaw.
Ironically, I can’t seem to forget about this. It’s deja vu for my father, rekindled worry for myself and the fear that I am about to lose a friend, one memory at a time.
