At Christmastime, my mind turns to war.
I know this is supposed to be the time of peace on earth. We’ll get there, but for now, this is about conquering the to-do lists that dominate our holidays.
For me, I always envision those old World War II war rooms shown in the movies, where generals were strategically mapping out how they were going to defeat the Axis powers. Clerks in this war room were using sticks like from a craps table to reposition little ships in the ocean symbolizing fleets on giant tables covered in maps. Other objects depicted large armies on land advancing and retreating, or biding their time. As these minions received breaking dispatches, the room was alive with movement and chatter as the war effort unfolded before them in miniature.
This is what Christmas feels like to me, a tiny version of D-Day.
At Christmastime, there are days to buy trees, erect trees, light trees and decorate trees. There are Christmas newsletters to write, stamps to buy, envelopes to stuff and address labels to affix. There are baking supplies to buy, cookies to bake, cookies to decorate and, yes, cookies to be eaten.
Each of these assaults on Christmas requires careful planning and timing. You can’t get to Dec. 25 without skillful planning and deft time management.
There are Christmas lists to gather from loved ones, shopping lists to assemble, purchases to make in the store and online (whatever it takes to get the gifts on time), presents to wrap and then deliver to the right gatherings. Outdoors, there are rafters to scavenge for Christmas decorations, extension cords to run, lights to string, bulbs to replace and arguments to have about how much we should do this year or next. There are party invitations to RSVP to, schedules to reconcile for these gatherings, and gifts to buy for these hosts.
Each day that flips in the calendar between Thanksgiving and New Year is packed with things that have to be done, and done in a certain order, or there will be trouble.
You have to get the gifts early or risk supply-chain disruption. You can’t plan a day to bake cookies but forget the powdered sugar and the butter. You can’t hang the lights, but not have the right amount and style of spare bulbs. And how could you wrap presents without Scotch tape, tags, bows, wrapping paper or empty boxes?
And there are full boxes, too, full of Christmas decoration that are lurking in the basement. It takes weeks to empty all of their contents, building Christmas villages, arranging knickknacks, adoring tabletop trees, hanging festive signs and stringing even more lights. There are gifts to buy for people like the mail carrier, garbage haulers of the clergy. And don’t forget all the little things that go in the stockings.
Just like in war, there are plenty of secrets to manage, hiding emails, intercepting packages at the front door and finding discreet places to hide parcels. Loose lips sink ships, and ruin Christmas.
There are Christmas records, CDs and streaming music to manage. There are Christmas specials and movies to watch. There are books of Christmas tales to unpack for the season – all of it part of preparing for advancing the Christmas front.
Just like these military generals and admirals, I have to make my plans for decorating, shopping or socializing, we have to keep the weather in mind – a sudden change – and the best laid strategy can be dashed.
When it comes to this assault, I have a new admiration for General Dwight D. Eisenhower. He had a way more complicated and daunting task before him, and not just lives on the line, but the fate of the world. I stand in awe of the effort he led to win World War II.
Thankfully, I never have to worry about winning the world to preserve democracy and freedom. But I do have to figure out how to get into the Christmas spirit.
Sometimes, it is all I can do but think about what I have to do to achieve this assault on Christmas tasks, much less get into the mood. But somewhere, somehow, as the holidays approach, usually sometime after the relief of knowing the war has been won, I found some time for a silent night legend says we are supposed to find this time of year.
It’s just not Christmas without the struggle that gives way to hope, joy, and heavenly peace. I hope I get there before Dec. 25.
