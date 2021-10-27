The phone rang on a Friday night. Our older son’s name displayed on the caller ID. Nancy and I flashed a panicked look at each other. Nothing good ever happens when the phone rings at 9:30 p.m.
But this was different.
“Is this it?” we both said as our eyes widened in surprise and our brains started racing.
Out daughter-in-law is in her ninth month of pregnancy and just a few short weeks away from her due date.
As Grandpa and Nanna, we realized this was not just a drill. This was like an alarm sounding. We were on duty for the important job of taking care of the baby’s big sister and their family golden retriever, Lambeau.
We picked up the phone and tried to shake off the effects of a couple glasses of wine. We were ready! We were born ready! Weren’t we?
Kyle and Mandy got on the line and explained that she was having irregular contractions, but that this might be the sign, especially if they were to organize and get more regular. She was familiar with Braxton-Hicks or practice contractions, since this was not her first pregnancy. But this was something more powerful, something we later learned are called prodromal contractions.
We got to bed early and were surprise to wake up the next morning still in DEFCON 2 mode, but as the day ticked on, we settled back into normalcy – well almost.
This was almost two weeks ago and the baby still has not come. Mandy is 3 centimeters dilated, so it is getting close. She was no longer in scramble mode, but Nancy and I have been!
Our task was that we were bringing Annie over to our house and we were nowhere near ready for anything. A spare bedroom, where she was to sleep, had become a heavily cluttered glorified storage closet. And another bedroom had become a helter-skelter mess of toys that we had brought down from attics from our own children’s days, waiting to be cleaned, repaired and sorted out. Things were in disarray.
This is the part where we hear the air-raid siren blasting in our head, and the voice on the loudspeaker shouting urgently: “This is not a drill! Repeat. This is not a drill!”
It was like we had been in denial and suddenly realized that the baby was near the finish line. Quickly we began making lists, rifling through boxes and digging into storage areas in our house to get things ready.
Nancy went and bought new outlet covers. I crawled in the hollow under the basement stairs — twice, because I brought the wrong size mattress out the first time – to get the youth-bed mattress. Then I retrieved the bed spring, head- and footboards and rails out of another closet, and then had to assemble it all and hunt for the right screws to fasten it all. Nancy went into hyper-cleaning mode.
Then it was cleaning the walls and carpet, hiding away things that toddlers might hurt themselves with like extension cords and breakable things on low shelves. There was an old high chair to clean, lessons to be learned about how to install the car seat, and a long list of directions to be consumed about what she can and cannot eat, her potty-training routine, and bedtime procedures. And then there would be groceries for her that had to be purchased.
So much for sedentary lives as grandparents.
When Annie was born, things were a lot simpler. When the call came, we just headed to the hospital, and hoped for the best. Now, we had a job to do – at home!
As the scramble continued, we kept ticking things off the to-do list, but every time the phone would ring we would panic again.
Was this it? Was it time? Are we ready?
No just another telemarketer.
I kept thinking of that old Dick Van Dyke episode where he sleeps in a suit and tie, and even has a hat within quick reach, so when the alarm sounds, he jumps out of bed, grabs the suitcases and bolts for the door – forgetting the most important thing – his pregnant wife!
I am not sure we will ever be fully ready, but it is pretty exciting having the second (or maybe third) most important job of the day. It’s like everything else about grandparenting, being the echo of the days when there was real drama on the line – when our own kids were born.
The adrenaline rush might be turning into a trickle as this drags on, but we are really looking forward to the pitter patter of little feet and the joyous moment when there is a new Peterson in the world and Annie has a sibling.
But give us just a little more time, please, but not too much; the suspense is unbearable.
