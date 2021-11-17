Snow blowing is not going to be the same this year.
And that is not the only thing.
For more than 35 years, we have lived next to the same neighbors, Laura and Gabe. Between our homes, and right next to our houses, sits each of our driveways, which are separated by a slender grass strip that starts at 3 feet and gradually widens.
On that slender strand of green sits all of the snow from both of our driveways each winter; there is no other place to put it. If we’re lucky, we don’t accidentally blow snow onto each other’s driveway. Sometimes the blown snow can form a solid wall that can approach 5 feet in height in spots during a bad winter.
But maybe not this year. Laura and Gabe are moving.
Gabe has never been one to complain, but Laura has been saying for some time that the stairs in their home are wreaking havoc on his bad knees. As a result, they’ve talked about moving for years, but they could never find a better place. And then, a few years ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that meant moving to a ranch house was no longer an option; it was mandatory. So a few weeks ago they broke the news to us.
In 1986, they had only been in their house for a year when we moved in. We have shared more together than just that little patch of grass. Three of their daughters babysat our kids. Their oldest child loved to talk, and before our kids arrived, he would park at our house and regale us with tales, many of them tall. At trick-or-treat, our kids always stopped at each others’ houses first. And the baby son of their family was a pal to both of our sons, but mostly to our younger one, and they stood up in each others’ weddings a few years ago.
When they put in a pool, we helped them do it, and they let us swim there. When one of their kids’ kicked a ball into our garage window, Gabe made him apologize and agreed to help fix it.
Once, when our son was a teenager and old enough to know better, Nancy and I left him at home while we went to a Brewers game. In the second inning, he called us and said that the juice from a black walnut had splattered into his eye and was really stinging. (He apparently thought it would be fun it hit them with a bat like a baseball.) Black walnuts can kill a horse, and we were a long way from home, and Nathan could not see well enough to drive himself, so Gabe drove him to the hospital when we called in a panic, and stayed with him until we arrived.
When our kids were little, and learning to talk, one of them thought his real names was Gave. And that is actually apt.
That’s just the way he was. He would help me with my snow blower or bike adjustments if I had an issue, and when a branch from a Chinese elm fell from our yard into his, I went over to help clean it up. Their lilacs leaned over the fence into our yard, and we got the fragrance at no extra charge.
It was kind of the way it always was. We were friendly with each other, but kept to our own business, the way good neighbors are: close but not too close. We respected each other’s boundaries.
Yes, he was persnickety about his yard. Just as the final flakes were falling from the sky, if not sooner, Gabe would be out there clearing his pavement. Grass clippings did not last long on his walk, and neither did leaves. And his Christmas tree was always at the curb no later than New Year’s Day. When branches from a mature locust tree on our lot line drooped into his yard, he agreed to pay for having it cut down, somewhat of a make good after having accidently cut down a sapling locust that was actually on our side of the line many years before.
Laura and Nancy, who, for many years were both stay-at-home moms, routinely shared conversations in the driveway. And on long vacations, we would watch each other’s houses, picked up the mail and newspapers, and then were the first to hear how the fishing trip or other vacation went upon their return.
It’s a funny thing about that little strip of grass. When it separates you from a friend, it’s OK when it is small. But once the house is put up for sale, it means we are going to be really close to whomever moves in.
What if they like loud music or parties? What if they, like happened to a friend of mine, turn their home into a drug house? What if they fill their yard with junked cars? What if they have lots of unruly kids running around, getting into our yard at all times and possibly darting across our driveways as we back in and out. What if it’s one of these guys who wants to get overly chummy and keeps popping over for a visit?
And worst of all, what if snow blowing turns into a snow wars?
We are going to miss having good friends, whom we know and trust, but it’s really going to be hard when you live so close to someone new and have to start fresh after all these years of shared experiences. I have never had neighbors who have been around as long as Laura and Gabe. We have been fortunate.
The grass is always greener when there is a non-existent fence.
