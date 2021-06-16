Every time I buy gasoline, especially in winter, I think about how dumb we are as consumers.
When I was a kid, and gas was – I am not kidding – 23 cents a gallon, people use to drive into the gas station, pull up to the pump and an attendant would not only put in as much fuel as you requested, but check your oil, the water in your battery and often times the fluids in your windshield washer and radiator.
You just sat in your car and went along for the non-moving ride.
When it is 20 degrees below zero, I think of how short-sighted we consumers can be. When gasoline prices shot up in the late 1970s, we all wanted to save money, so we only bought gas at places where it was cheaper to pump your own. And we never went back.
Now, good luck finding any place where they would pump the gas for you. And it still costs more than 10 times more per gallon than we paid when I was growing up.
It’s not just gasoline either. Everywhere I look in the “service” economy there is less service.
I can remember, too, going into the movie theater to see “Pinocchio” and an usher with a penlight battery would guide me to my seat. It was courtesy to help me find a sit quickly and with minimal disruption. Now, it’s just open the door and you’re on your own. Nobody wanted to pay extra money in admission to have someone show them a seat.
I can remember that every shoe store would have a clerk who would measure your foot precisely and then dutifully go back and forth from the backroom at the shoe store with different sizes and styles, and lace up the shoes for you, and carefully fit them for your feet. Now it is uncommon you find such service, and most stores require you to look for your own shoes, lace them up yourself and put them on.
Remember receptionists? They are growing increasingly rare. Fewer and fewer business have a human answering the phone, and having someone answering questions at a reception desk is becoming passé.
How long will it be before we don’t have anyone checking out our groceries or other items at the store? It’s voluntary now, but these stations have become more prevalent and moved closer to front and center. There are even the occasional news stories about cutting-edge stores experimenting with abandoning checkouts entirely, where somehow they will know what we have taken and we will be charged for it later.
At least most stores have returned to bagging groceries, after trying to force us to bag our own for awhile.
How did we ever sit still for fast-food restaurants? Why would we ever think that eating in our cars was better than sitting at a table and having someone bring you your food?
And it keeps getting worse.
Increasingly fast food restaurants are now just handing you an empty cup and telling you to get your own drink. They say it is because then you can mix and match whatever you want and drink as much as you wish. But I think it is because they don’t want to be bothered.
My parents talked about driving into the parking lot at a Milwaukee Sears store, where a man in a tower would call out to each car pulling in and direct them to the closest open parking space.
And speaking of Sears, I can remember going in there to buy my first suit and a clerk would not only help you find the right fit, but mark it so a tailor could make sure it fit you perfectly.
Good luck finding that these days.
Suits in general are becoming dinosaurs, unless you’re the president.
I don’t know how we somehow fooled ourselves into thinking that if we did something ourselves it was better.
But then again, how many times have we all looked up our ailments online rather than going to a doctor’s office?
How many times have chosen to use software instead of going to full-fledged tax accountant? How many times have we ever bought our own music rather than listen to what the radio chose for us?
Did it start when we were kids, when they changed the phrasing on Saturday morning cartoon commercials for toys. Instead of saying, “some assembly required,” they went to an excited voice that made that labor sound somehow more interesting: “You put it together!”
I think it can all be traced back to that famous commercial from the 1960s when the grownup daughter snaps at her overbearing elderly parent in the Anacin commercial: “Please, Mother, I’d rather do it myself.”
What is next, Scott Free is Scott Charge. Yikes!
