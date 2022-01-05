Scott Free

Scott Peterson

I bumped into a table in the foyer of our home this past week and I noticed it kind of wobbled.

Most people would have shrugged and moved on. Unfortunately, I am not that smart.

I got ensnared in sequential snafus.

This was a build-it-yourself table and that gave me pause to think that maybe I had not tightened down the bolts well enough when I put it together. I pulled it out and it did indeed wobble, so I grabbed a screwdriver, and took on this small project.

But before I could go further, I had to clear it off so I could turn it upside down to access the screws.

I took off the tabletop Christmas tree and set it on the stairs. I did the same with a couple of knickknacks and then I pulled out the drawer, where I realized I had left a screwdriver another time. It belonged in the garage.

So I went out to the garage to put it on the rack, and I came across a bag of bungee cords I had left on the workbench, so I put those away, carefully trying to keep the cords from getting snarled on the pegboard hook, but as I did that, the hook came loose and fell behind the grill.

So I grabbed a flashlight to find the hook, so I could put the bungee cord bag away. But the flashlight was so dim, I could not see anything, so I went inside, and found a large lantern battery and put it in the flashlight, only to realize the hook was so obscured I would have to back out the car to reach out.

So I went inside again and got my keys and backed out the car, and replaced the hook, put the bag on it, and I tiptoed out of the garage before something else happened.

Back inside, I flipped the table over and it was covered in cobwebs, so I asked my wife to hand me the vacuum. She tried to hand it to me, but it bumped the fiber-optic tree on the steps and that fell out of the stand. I got it back inside, and then finished the vacuuming.

Except the canister was full and needed to be emptied, so I dumped the contents into the garbage and came back to finish the table. As it turned out, there were only a couple of bolts that were slightly loose.

But I tightened them and was glad that there were no further distractions. And that was the case until, I started putting things back on the table. I replaced the fiber-optic tree, and tried to turn it on. In the base is a bulb and a spinning disk that makes the tops of the needles change colors.

But now they weren’t, so I took that same screwdriver and unscrewed the base. Sure enough the bulb had somehow burned out, probably when the tree fell over. It was some crazy specialized halogen bulb, so I pulled out my phone to look it up online. I was just about to place my order when my wife happened by and reminded me that we actually had a replacement for the bulb, so I didn’t need to order another one.

Where was it? Of course, it was in the drawer that I had carefully unfastened from the same table I have been trying to fix.

So I undid a few more screws, replaced the bulb and then put then whole thing back together to test it out. It worked! I tighten all the screws on the fiber-optic tree stand, just like I had done with the table, and we were back in business. I put everything back on the table and in the drawer, and it was good as new, and slightly more stable.

And then I realized the outlet it was plugged into was a digital outlet that was programmed to go on and off by itself when it got dark. But it wasn’t. So I got out my phone and reset the timer on my phone.

Finally, the tree sitting on the stand, which was perched on the table with the drawer holding the screwdriver — which belonged in the garage with displaced bungee cords and the burned out lantern flashlight — and the spare bulb and the previously cobwebbed legs, lit up like, well, a Christmas tree.

It was a beautiful site, I must say. But remember it comes from the simple mind of a guy who was just too darned dumb to leave a table, with a slight wobble, be.

Does this happen to anyone else? You try to do one simple task that should take five minutes and somehow it mushrooms into almost two-hours and a string of seemingly never-ending tasks. Welcome to the story of my life.

Recommended for you

Load comments