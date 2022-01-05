I bumped into a table in the foyer of our home this past week and I noticed it kind of wobbled.
Most people would have shrugged and moved on. Unfortunately, I am not that smart.
I got ensnared in sequential snafus.
This was a build-it-yourself table and that gave me pause to think that maybe I had not tightened down the bolts well enough when I put it together. I pulled it out and it did indeed wobble, so I grabbed a screwdriver, and took on this small project.
But before I could go further, I had to clear it off so I could turn it upside down to access the screws.
I took off the tabletop Christmas tree and set it on the stairs. I did the same with a couple of knickknacks and then I pulled out the drawer, where I realized I had left a screwdriver another time. It belonged in the garage.
So I went out to the garage to put it on the rack, and I came across a bag of bungee cords I had left on the workbench, so I put those away, carefully trying to keep the cords from getting snarled on the pegboard hook, but as I did that, the hook came loose and fell behind the grill.
So I grabbed a flashlight to find the hook, so I could put the bungee cord bag away. But the flashlight was so dim, I could not see anything, so I went inside, and found a large lantern battery and put it in the flashlight, only to realize the hook was so obscured I would have to back out the car to reach out.
So I went inside again and got my keys and backed out the car, and replaced the hook, put the bag on it, and I tiptoed out of the garage before something else happened.
Back inside, I flipped the table over and it was covered in cobwebs, so I asked my wife to hand me the vacuum. She tried to hand it to me, but it bumped the fiber-optic tree on the steps and that fell out of the stand. I got it back inside, and then finished the vacuuming.
Except the canister was full and needed to be emptied, so I dumped the contents into the garbage and came back to finish the table. As it turned out, there were only a couple of bolts that were slightly loose.
But I tightened them and was glad that there were no further distractions. And that was the case until, I started putting things back on the table. I replaced the fiber-optic tree, and tried to turn it on. In the base is a bulb and a spinning disk that makes the tops of the needles change colors.
But now they weren’t, so I took that same screwdriver and unscrewed the base. Sure enough the bulb had somehow burned out, probably when the tree fell over. It was some crazy specialized halogen bulb, so I pulled out my phone to look it up online. I was just about to place my order when my wife happened by and reminded me that we actually had a replacement for the bulb, so I didn’t need to order another one.
Where was it? Of course, it was in the drawer that I had carefully unfastened from the same table I have been trying to fix.
So I undid a few more screws, replaced the bulb and then put then whole thing back together to test it out. It worked! I tighten all the screws on the fiber-optic tree stand, just like I had done with the table, and we were back in business. I put everything back on the table and in the drawer, and it was good as new, and slightly more stable.
And then I realized the outlet it was plugged into was a digital outlet that was programmed to go on and off by itself when it got dark. But it wasn’t. So I got out my phone and reset the timer on my phone.
Finally, the tree sitting on the stand, which was perched on the table with the drawer holding the screwdriver — which belonged in the garage with displaced bungee cords and the burned out lantern flashlight — and the spare bulb and the previously cobwebbed legs, lit up like, well, a Christmas tree.
It was a beautiful site, I must say. But remember it comes from the simple mind of a guy who was just too darned dumb to leave a table, with a slight wobble, be.
Does this happen to anyone else? You try to do one simple task that should take five minutes and somehow it mushrooms into almost two-hours and a string of seemingly never-ending tasks. Welcome to the story of my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.