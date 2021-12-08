I can still remember as a child that my parents were in a panic.
My sister was tasked with visiting the neighborhood grocery store to pick up a few things and she was given a $20 bill – until she wasn’t. Somewhere between our house and the grocery store, she lost the money.
My dad retraced the steps back and forth to store and in the store. My mother checked everywhere in the house and I even helped look through the sizeable yew bushes in the front of the house, in case the bill happened to flutter out.
Factoring in inflation, that $20 was worth roughly $170 in today’s world, according to online calculators. That is not a small sum, and for my parents, trying to raise a family of six on one-parent’s income, this was going to put a big dent in the family income for that month.
But after several hours of searching, which even resumed in desperation for the next two or three days, we never found the money. And my older sister was forever saddled with the family legend of the day she lost $20.
Losing money is bad enough, but losing your checkbook or wallet might be worse.
But in today’s world, losing your cell phone is not only right up there, but it might be higher. And if you lose it, you can’t even call for help. Good luck trying to locate a pay phone in today’s world.
Last week I was coming back from a meeting and having my lunch in the car, listening to an engaging podcast on my phone while I ate. The sandwich, pretzels and even Cuties were fine, but eating a yogurt without a spoon was a challenge, so in Sun Prairie, I pulled into a Mobil station and figured I would find one at the food bar. I gathered up my used plastic lunch baggies and my empty can of 7Up, dropped them in the waste can by the door, and went inside.
I scouted out the store, but struck out, and settled on a bag of trail mix to occupy me on my journey back to Watertown. At the checkout, I suddenly realized I was in Dane County and masks were required, so I fumbled for my mask and then I reached for my wallet to pay. It was a struggle because my wallet is fat (loaded with receipts and cards), and my back pocket slot is small, so getting it out is a fight sometime.
Between the mask and the wallet, checking out was surprisingly challenging, but the woman behind me, while impatient, finally got to the register as I went out the door. I jumped back in the car and started to pull away, and my podcast, which was being picked up by my car’s audio system, started to sputter. So I reached for my phone in my pocket. Nothing!
I abruptly stopped the car in its tracks in the middle of the parking lot. The podcast then cutout entirely. It was no longer picking up the broadcast from my phone on Bluetooth wireless connection. I grew increasingly frantic as I patted myself down. Coat pockets. Other pants pockets. Seat cracks. Console. Under the seat. Nothing! Briefly I feared the failed connection was because it had fallen out of my pocket and I had driven over it. But as I opened the car door to widen my search, I still came up empty.
Across the parking lot, the woman who had been checking out behind me had just gotten into her car and was driving away. “She has my phone!” the alarm said in my head. “I wonder if I left my phone on the counter as I struggled for the mask or the wallet? I bet I did! How am I going to ever get it back? Who do I call? How do I call?”
I started thinking of all the photos, email, text messages, banking apps, and all the private stuff that is so easily accessible on my phone, and I would now have to spend days closing accounts, redoing passwords and living in fear that someone was going to hack my life, and a lot more than $20.
My heart was racing and I went back inside and asked the clerk if he had seen my phone. He looked around and sincerely looked like he had no idea. He encouraged me to search the store. Nothing. I shared my fear that the woman might have driven off with it. He encouraged me to call the number on the store phone. I was so frantic at this point it took me six of seven attempts to dial the number right. And when I did, it rang. And then my wristband buzzed to tell me I had an incoming call – on a phone I did not even have!
I tried to process this. How could my wristband buzz if that lady had my phone and was now miles away. Wait, that means my phone is nearby, but I still cannot find it! I checked the car again and again, and my briefcase in back, and I tried to retrace my steps. And then it dawned on me. The garbage can!
I walked to the can in front of the store and tried to reach for the phone, but could not find it. I asked the clerk for help and he kindly removed the lid. And then I slide my hand into the bottom of the sticky, wet garbage bag. I groped around for a moment, and had a tiny twinge of doubt that it was not there either. But then I felt it, wet and gooey, but it was my phone, and still functional. If it was not so gross, I would have kissed it, I was so happy. I thanked the extraordinarily helpful clerk, and got back on the road.
Had it not been for the kind clerk who suggested I call my phone from the store phone, I would have probably driven back to Watertown a nervous wreck, and never thought to look in the garbage can, and probably always blamed that anonymous woman. I would never know and likely my phone would be in a landfill somewhere.
I thought a brief moment about the 1960s, and my sister. She had no one who could come to her rescue. This is the time of year when we all sing about angels. Sometimes we are just all one kind person away from getting the help we need and we never know who it might be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.