I picked up the Reader’s Digest and looked around to make sure no one was looking.
To be safe, I tucked it inside of a Time magazine when I held it up, so no one would notice I was reading an old person’s publication. OK, let’s be honest. There was no one else to see me in the house but my wife. But it was the principle of the thing.
It was my late mother-in-law’s magazine and we had it forwarded to our house for the duration of her subscription after she died.
To make matter’s worse, it was the large-print edition. I was becoming not only like my parents, but my wife’s.
What’s next? Ordering off the seniors’ menu at Denny’s or eating the biggest meal of the day at noon?
It’s happening. We all want to deny it, but we are indeed becoming our parents. And the older we get the more truthful that claim is.
There’s a commercial on television that is undoubtedly aimed at millennials, but it’s about a man who is like a life coach who tries to help young people not to turn into their parents. With feigned seriousness, Dr. Rick holds mock lessons in how to not put too many throw pillows on couches, how to open a PDF and how to appropriately deal with people with blue hair.
I have news for millennials. It only gets worse. Eventually, from what I can tell, everyone’s hair turns blue, so we might as well get used to it. And it starts insidiously.
We have started using coupons at the store. I know. It’s shocking, but true.
This is how it starts, in little ways.
And then suddenly you are not afraid to pull out your American Association for Retired Persons card and demand a discount at the counter.
And there are other things. My wife and I routinely not only fall asleep in the living room watching TV at night or – gasp! — in the middle of the afternoon while reading a book or, even, yes, in the case of my wife, knitting. (Don’t tell her I mentioned that!) That’s a sure ticket to old-people-land.
My wife has even started to openly worrying about walking because she is fearful she might fall “and break her hip.” And she actually listens and follows what her doctor says. Is there any more sure sign of getting old than that?
I flip to the obituary section in the newspaper immediately when it arrives to scan for my friends, and, yes, to make sure that most people dying are older than I am. Sadly, the margin is shrinking rapidly. The Grim Reaper is making a list and checking it twice.
I mean what’s next, will Nancy and I start singing the “All in the Family” theme song around the piano?
I vowed never to have my ailments dominate my conversation, but whenever I meet with my sisters, it is uncanny how we somehow revert to talking about who is going in for which surgery or who needs to have some affliction checked out next. “Have you heard about Uncle John’s hangnail?”
Next thing you know, we won’t drive at night, my wife will only wear shoes with little or no heel and I will start taking up the harmonica.
Will our conversation eventually drift into our feelings about a final resting place? Will I need a chair that raises so I can stand up myself? Will I start making frequent stops in the bathroom?
The scary part of it all is that you would think I would resist this urge to get old. But I am not. I honestly kind of enjoyed Reader’s Digest and I almost got away with it – until I read my wife a joke I thought was funny.
“Time magazine has jokes now?” she asked suspiciously.
Dang!My secret is out. I think I’d better run and hide the evidence.
“Honey, can you give me a hand and help out of this chair?” I asked, searching for an alibi to conceal my old-leaning tendencies. “I have to, eh, use the bathroom again.”
I am going to need a better cover story.
