The Petersons are having a peanut-butter crisis.
OK, I lied. Only Scott Peterson is having a peanut-butter crisis.
My beloved Jif crunchy peanut butter has been recalled for potential salmonella contamination at the factory where it was made.
If there is one thing this world is truly not in short supply of, it is peanut butter. But this is not just any peanut butter. It’s Jif! Extra Crunchy Jif!
They used to say “Choosy Mothers Chose Jif.” Well, I am here to tell that “Choosy Grandpas” choose Jif, too.
My wife just looks at me and smiles like the Cheshire cat. She likes Skippy in the creamy style. And there is no shortage of that. Of course, there isn’t.
For her, that smug look is dripping with revenge and comeuppance.
We are a two peanut-butter family thanks to me carrying the banner for Jif all these years. I would openly mock her Skippy choice. Truth be told, back when we still had a dog, we would fill a rubber Kong toy with Skippy and I would call it “dog peanut butter.”
It was all in jest, part of normal marital sparring, but, as you might imagine, I would often take it too far and pretty soon the joke about peanut butter began to, ahem, spread. (Nuts! I promised myself I would take the high road and avoid the use of puns, because peanut butter puns can be, well, jarring.)
Anyway, so that look my wife has is one of knowing I am paying some peanut-butter penance. As she might retort, she would not even give my contaminated Jif to the dog (if we still had one).
I was a desperate man. I would find myself fantasizing about Jif in my spare moments. As the commercials would say, “It tastes more like fresh peanuts.”
Nancy wanted to throw away the half-eaten Jif jar right away, but I put a stop to that. I survived the first half of the jar, so why not just eat the rest, I argued. But she gave me the glare of someone who was not planning to be a peanut-butter widow. So we have, sitting on our counter, a half eaten jar of Jif, waiting for a verdict.
So we asked the internet, only to find that between corporate lawyers and cowardice, no one in their right mind was going to recommend I finish the jar potentially laced with lethal salmonella. So there it sits, resting on the counter, with its cheerful, almost childlike color scheme, saying, “Taste Jif!”
And the jar is not alone.
If there is one thing Nancy knows that vexes me, it is hunting down a shortage. It could be toilet paper, dark-chocolate coating at Christmastime or an exotic bourbon. I would drive for miles and scheme out elaborate hunting schemes to track down the one item we needed, not resting until I had succeeded. I call it a character trait. Nancy prefers neurotic obsession. (What does she know? She likes Skippy!)
So I went to every store I could think of in multiple counties, trying desperately to satisfy my Jif tooth.
Even I, the scavenger to end all scavengers, was almost ready to give up the search, when I got a notion. What is the one store with inventory that almost never rolls over? I went to a rundown convenience store, where everything looks like it should be past its expiration date. The plan? To find a jar so old it pre-dated the lot numbers on the recalled jars.
And there they were, two large jars – even large jars by my standards – sitting in dreary, dark corner of this forgotten store, waiting for me to pick them up. All the other stores had cleared the shelves, but I smugly walked out of the store like I had the winning lottery ticket, a massive jar of my beloved Jif Extra Crunchy, large enough to last me until this shortage has receded.
That joy for Jif soon got short shrift. Nancy pulled out her list of bad lot numbers for the peanut butter. And the reason it was on the shelf was not because it was made earlier than the tainted PB, but because this forlorn, tattered old gas station had not taken the trouble to remove the contaminated jars. So now I have one huge unopened jar and half a large jar of suspicious peanut butter.
And there they sit, like some seductresses, saying in a silent but sultry voice, “C’mon big boy, you know you want some of this!”
How long will they shutter this peanut butter plant? I can’t go on like this. I tried two competing store brands, and, they are not the same. Not even close.
So now, I am like a dog, who keeps running to the window panting for the return of his master. But for me, it is dashing to the peanut-butter aisle on each trip to the grocery store, hoping upon hope that it will be back – only to have my hopes dashed time and time again.
I’m crestfallen.
Nancy tried to comfort me (or is she just rubbing it in), that this shortage, like all shortages, won’t last. ”They’ll be back on the shelves in a jiffy!” she insisted.
Grr! She had to outpun me in time of need. “Skippy, your crocodile solace!” I snapped back. “I will never eat your dog peanut butter!”
“Suit yourself,” she says, licking the creamy brown treasure off the knife she had just scooped out of the Skippy jar. What am I saying?! I just called Skippy a treasure! I’ve become delusional.
I’m not going to make it. I know I am just not going to make it. I will sit with my reserves of strawberry preserves and hunker down waiting for Jif’s triumphant return.
