I suppose there is something to be said for loving the frenzy that is the holidays.
Maybe some people thrive on the nonstop buzz. They dart around from Thanksgiving until the arrival of Santa Claus, energized by the shopping, decorating, cookie baking, Christmas-card mailing, gift wrapping, caroling, holiday binge watching (and in normal times) Christmas concerts and parties, eager for the next mind-numbing adventure.
These are the same people who make their own bows, create their own candles, have gift ideas that light up Pinterest, hand-dip chocolates, track their shopping on a spreadsheet and, I don’t know, have cars in the driveways with giant red bows.
They can have it. It wears me out.
Sure I like all these things, but it’s like we’ve squeezed too much into December and even given ourselves a deadline. We don’t even get until the end of the month. We have to finish by Dec. 25 — or else!
For me, now is the best part of Christmas, the quiet after the crazy. This means that all the work is done and now I can relax and revel in the peacefulness that I think Christmas is all about. This is the dividend you get for putting your life on hold the month prior. This is the lull between getting ready for the holidays and putting it all back in a box to hibernate until next Christmas.
This is when you start a nice warm fire, admire the job you did decorating your tree, sip a little spiked eggnog and nibble on Christmas candy and cookies until New Year’s Day arrives, and then, just maybe, you can squeeze a few extra bonus days out of the respite until the tree dries out or outlives its welcome.
This is when you imagine (and it might only be in your dream) that your loved ones are all fondly thanking you for your thoughtful gift, and you are thinking likewise of theirs, and you’ve returned all the other gifts that fell somewhere between the expectation cracks. This is the time before the harsh reality of a brutal winter slaps you in the face, and after the blithe expectations of the perfect Christmas celebration have passed you by, or buy, as the case might be. And it’s before you dare to open the first Christmas credit card bill.
It feels like you have to earn this break. Is it possible that you cannot feel so relaxed, so at peace and so serene unless you have fought your way through the frantic fire of the fore-Christmas? Do you have to be visited by the ghost of Christmas past after Thanksgiving, before you can relax with the ghost of Christmas future after Dec. 25?
Perhaps it is like the old adage that I bang my head against the wall because it feels so good when I stop. Maybe Christmas feels so good because of all the torture I put myself through to get to the finish line at the end of the year. Would the calm that follows be as soothing if it were not for the giant build up that got me here in the first place. It makes my head hurt just thinking about it.
I enjoy a walk through the neighborhood after Christmas to look at decorations, because the evenings in the acoustical snow seem more like a silent night. After Christmas I no longer have the tension of thinking about all the things I don’t have time to do, like putting out decorations to keep up with what the neighbors have already done. Before Christmas, there is guilt. After Christmas, there is relief.
The 12 days of Christmas are supposed to start on Christmas and end in early January, but we never seem to get that far along.
New Year’s Day is right around the corner and that means this brief interval of bliss is coming to an end. Pardon me for not doing anything at all important. I just want to drink deeply from the chalice of heavenly peace and be thankful for what I have. And then I will take a deep breath to get ready for the next season that demands my attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.