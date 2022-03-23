It’s quiet. Almost too quiet.
That’s what they say in the old war movies. It’s a sign the enemy is about ready to pounce and is plotting its next move.
At my house, when things are really quiet, I swear I can almost hear my appliances whispering. They are secretly plotting to wreak havoc in our house.
Who will it be this time? The dishwasher? The garbage disposal. Maybe the washing machine?
Last year, it was the central air conditioner. The year before that it was the big-screen TV. A couple years before that, it was the furnace. And we lost the stove somewhere else along the way.
But this year is still an open book, a chance for the machines to show that, in reality, they are the ones in charge around this house.
Last week, I was in the shower, and I kept calling for more hot water, and the more I turned the knob, the less responsive it seemed to be. It was a tingly five minutes on a chilly morning under a spray of water I would call tepid, at best.
I dried myself quickly and dashed to the basement. Of course, the water heater was on its best behavior, and kind of gave me one of those, “Hey, what are you looking at, buddy?” kind of looks. Marked on the side was the installation date, and it was only six years ago, so that couldn’t be dying, could it? I say that knowing that once I had a water heater go out after 30 days.
Since then, the water heater has been on its best behavior, toasty warm even on some cold spring mornings. But that’s part of the mind games they play with you. They lull you into thinking everything is going to be all right, but they know better. And worse they know we know they know better. Oh, they are so devious!
So what’s it going to be? The microwave? Another TV? The garage-door opener?
By all rights, it should be the fridge, the one appliance we have owned the longest and the one it would be the most inconvenient and expensive to loose. Sure, there would be spoiled food, but I love that fridge and it loves us back. Its loyalty is to us, the owners, not some giant appliance syndicate that plays by its own rules.
It could be the dryer, but those things never go. Our last dryer finally gave out when my wife asked for matching laundry appliances. We killed it through euthanasia, before it could leave our sopping wet clothes hung out to dry.
What if it is something small this time, like the clock radio and I’d be late for an important meeting, a computer, or even a printer? Maybe it’s one of my power tools, a DVD player or the landline phone?
I know what it will be. It has to be the plan! They’ll wait until late spring, when the snow is wet and heavy and then, of course, another machine comes by and buries the base of the driveway in a mountain of snow, and I will boldly reach for the snowblower. I will insert the key, turn the choke and prime the fuel line, only to hear the engine crank and crank and crank, all to no avail.
Don’t befooled by the sound of cranking. That is not the engine trying to turn over. It’s the sound of a machine laughing, hideously laughing at my demise, at my utter failure, and knowing full well I am going to spend the next few hours doing back-breaking work.
And as I work, I will keep turning and looking over my shoulder for my other appliances and electric gear. I know they are smirking. I know they are looking at each other knowingly. I know they are smugly acknowledging to each other that they have me completely under their spell, that they are not only in charge of running my life, but they now own the space between my ears. They are fully in my head and on a victory lap. And they’re actually tacitly chanting theses words over and over again: “Supply chain problems!”
I could wave an angry fist and declare to them all that I will get even, but that would only bring looks from the neighbors who would be suddenly assured that I was heading to the looney bin.
Even more frightening is what will happen when I keel over from a heart attack from lifting the burdensome snowdrift to make room for another machine, my car, which has enslaved me into thinking I must clear out the driveway for its own benefit.
And then when I drop over, after shouting my last and final curse, and the paramedics come to rescue me and try to restart my heart with a defibrillator, it, too, won’t work, because it is also in league with the other machines. And the message will be passed along the rest of the unsuspecting neighbors:
Do you see what happens when someone makes the machines angry?
They’re coming for you, too. Trust me. How do I know? Because they’re quiet, almost too quiet.
