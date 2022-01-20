Women live longer than men, because I think they make better decisions than men do.
In most of the crazy videos you see online, what gender is usually the crazy guy who tries to jump off his garage roof and into the pool, or tries to head down a hill skiing on a garbage can lid or tries to juggle several flaming sticks? Men, men, men.
Although this kind of stupidity seems to favor the males, I admit that I have known and dated some not-so-intelligent women (some of whom I would have like to personally have pushed off of a garage roof). And there are undoubtedly women who have tried all three of the above examples.
Nevertheless, if I am a typical male, I have done more stupid things with guys then I have with women. I have a friend, who, 45 years ago, decided it would be funny to jump out of a speeding boat onto an inflatable giant bottle of Disaronno Amaretto that was bobbing on a lake up north. What could go wrong with a bottle filled with air on inviting body of water? Answer: His back has never been the same since.
It was routine, back in that era to go waterskiing and the sole job of the driver was to drive so hazardously that you forced the skier to wipe out or be so scared they would let go of the tow drop. We use to laugh uproariously to see one of our friends skip across the lake like a stone with flailing arms.
My wife has better sense than I do, and that is probably why I am alive today. If I hadn’t her to flash me that stern look now and then, I would have probably driven the car when I had too many, sliced recklessly through a forest of trees on a snowmobile or played golf in a lightning storm.
And it is not just me. Our older son admitted to us that he has swallowed a pickled scorpion as part of a drinking game – before he was married. Thankfully for both of my sons, they married smart women and they have, as a result, gotten smarter themselves.
And, although he is no longer around to defend himself, my dad, I have a hunch, was only be around to have the title of dad because he married my mother, who was not only smart, but much less daring than he was.
I don’t recall my dad ever doing anything completely outlandish, but that side of him would slip out on vacation. When we vacationed near Phelps, we used to go the town dump and shine our car headlights across the open-air garbage pit so we could see the bears scavenging at night. And my dad would try to scare everyone in our family by driving as close to the edge of the drop-off as he could.
Once, he drove off with us still asleep in the travel trailer, which so freaked out my mom, that she pushed me out of the trailer onto the gravel campground road in a vain attempt to get me to chase down the car to get him to stop. (So women are not always the smartest people around, but sometimes, when the men are even stupider, they are forced into desperate measures.)
For most men, it is testosterone coupled with age that is their undoing. Peer pressure, especially before about the age of 25, tends to be the most powerful active ingredient that makes that combination only worse. And some guys, especially the ones who aren’t smart enough to marry a smarter woman, tend to act like they never got quite old enough to hit 25, even though they might be more than two times that age.
Age does have a tendency to smarten men up, but mostly because things hurt a lot more than they did when we were pups. My kids were astonished when I shared some of the things I did as a youth, and yet, as a parent I always insisted they stay on the straight and narrow. Their complaints that I was unfairly strict with them were met with my reasonable reply after they were emancipated: I only did that because I know from experience all the stupid things I did and all the close calls I lived to tell about.
My wife just shakes her head when I tell the stories of my unbridled youth. She used to shake her head no in disapproval, but now it is a nod of agreement. And all of that serves as further confirmation to the point of how do I know that women are smarter than me? It’s easy: All I have to do is ask them.
