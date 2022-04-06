Time is a mystery to me.
How is it possible that my first grandchild is 3?
Little Annie has gone from infant to 3 in as fast as a blink. I’m afraid to blink again or she might be a grown woman.
Nancy and I were having dinner at a nice restaurant the first time in what seems like forever. The hole the pandemic carved into our lives seems like it has taken an eternity to get past us. (And it is still not over!)
The pandemic has been two years but feels like 10. My granddaughter is 3, but feels like 3 months.
Even more strange, Nancy and I were actually celebrating her retirement, which began something like a year ago. She was given a restaurant gift certificate upon her retirement and we were just now enjoying it.
Over dinner I asked if she felt like a grandma or felt like she was a retiree, and, as much as she enjoys being “Nanna,” she still doesn’t feel old enough to be grandma; Nor has fully embraced being done with her working career. She also said she doesn’t feel old enough to have a child in his mid-30s, but in a month our older son will be 35 and, if he were an athlete, he’d be thinking of retiring, unless his name was Rodgers or Brady or something.
I have told my kids that somewhere around the age of 25 I felt like I mentally stopped growing. I still think I am 25, until I try to sit on the floor and get up again and my body aches in protest, or until I realize that I am not as strong as I used to be. So my brain is on auto-pilot and my muscles, bones and most of the rest of my organs are not in the same time warp.
And I sure don’t feel like I am old enough to be married to a grandma or a woman old enough to be retired. There are a lot of these milestones that have thrown me for a loop.
I vividly recall the day our high school friends, which we affectionately called “The Group” heard from my friend Bob, a member of The Group, that he was engaged. What? Engaged? We were only 21! How could that be? Does this mean we are going have to be grown up and start doing adult things?
It was stunning news that took me weeks, maybe months, to come to grips with. I was not ready for, as the kids say today, “adulting.” Most of us were dating at the time, so we all looked around the room and realized that life was indeed changing. He was the first. Within the next two years, all of us were married (or engaged).
A few years after that, we all had houses. A few years after that, we all had children. Yes, adulting had struck with a vengeance. I still remember being thrown off balance when my wife became a den mother. And the same was true when our kids went off to college.
How did this thing called life fly by so fast?
It’s a good thing that God set the timekeeper in motion so that we could tell the days when the sun went up and down, and the years with the changing of the seasons. Without inventions like clocks and calendars to fine tune God’s handiwork, we’d be even more lost. Even with all these guideposts and tools at our disposal, we cannot figure it out.
Even these lyrics from “Sunrise Sunset” in “Fiddler on the Roof,” as poignant as they are, don’t do justice to the fleeting nature that is life:
Is this the little girl I carried?
Is this the little boy at play?
I don’t remember growing older, when did they?
When did she get to be a beauty,
When did he grow to be so tall?
Wasn’t it yesterday when they were small?
Sunrise sunset, sunrise sunset
Swiftly flow the days.
Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers,
Blossoming even as we gaze.
Sunrise sunset, sunrise sunset,
Swiftly fly the years,
One season following another,
Laden with happiness and tears.
Our granddaughter has seemingly sprung from a little baby the size of a football to a strong 3-year-old girl who is so big I could only hold her in my arms for about 10 minutes at her recent birthday party before I had to put her down. And yet I look at the photographs of her, as she has aged, and my eyes do not deceive me. She is no longer an infant, no longer a toddler, but a little girl.
My mind wants me to stand still, but time waits for no man. And I am closer to my sunset than my sunrise, and my bucket of expectations is far outweighed by my bucket of memories. I don’t know how it happened and how I did not notice the fleeting years.
Maybe it’s just better that all of us do not notice the passing of time and that life itself is such an amazing illusion, or we would grow too melancholy to turn the next page.
I feel fortunate and I feel blessed, but I never imagined this ride called life would race by as fast as it has. It makes me treasure the future even more.
