It’s safe to say that if were left to my own cooking, one of two things would happen. I would either starve to death or become morbidly obese.
Thankfully, I married Nancy, who is an excellent cook, and I never had to suffer either of these fates. I even made her a birthday cake to celebrate the occasion of being glad she is around for another year. And so far she is still alive to tell about it.
Cooking is not my strong suit. Yes, I earned cooking merit badge in Boy Scouts and I can cook most of the basics on the grill, but after that I am borderline useless. I consider pizza the perfect food, because it contains the four food groups, and I can cook it. That should tell you all you need to know about my cooking prowess.
When my wife and I rented our first apartment leading up to our wedding decades ago, I was left to fend for myself for the first time in my life. It’s become a family legend that I survived on fish sticks and pizza until our wedding day arrived. A Tupperware container containing a head of lettuce, which my still naïve but well-meaning wife brought for me at that time until she could become my lawfully wedded wife, made her head jerk back in disgust when she opened it after our honeymoon. It had turned black and was no longer fit for human consumption by the time she moved in and unsealed the lid.
To be fair, years earlier, when I visited my wife at her first apartment, the first meal she made for me was steak. In those days, they used to say the best way to get to a man’s heart was through his stomach. Nancy started with the feet; those steaks were so tough they tasted like shoe leather. It was the first time she’d used a broiler on a gas grill, and might have been her last. We’ve used electric stoves ever since.
Suffice it to say she kept getting better and I confirmed my status as rank amateur by learning some challenging tasks like how to open a can of soup, fry an over-easy egg and thaw just about every frozen food you can think of, other than a turkey. Can anyone make better toast than me? I think not!
As I was growing up, my dad, which was rare for his generation, did all the cooking. I never saw him use a cookbook or a measuring cup. He seemed to do every recipe in his head and by taste.
No one knows why my mother never cooked. (Well, she did teach me how to follow a cake recipe.) But the rumor is that she baked a cake for my newlywed dad and it came out of the oven with two fired eggs sitting on top of it. The other lore is that she made pancakes so many times, my dad never ate pancakes at home again. My dad just might have learned to cook out of self preservation. Neither is alive to explain the truth.
I remember making cornbread and homemade macaroni and cheese in my parents’ kitchen, but after that it’s all a culinary blur, or is that called a blurinary?
Fast forward to current time and it is really quite odd that Nancy and I have come to enjoy watching “The Great British Baking Show.” We stumbled across it on PBS a few years ago and thought it was a stupid show. But it became like a song that goes from being annoying to one you find yourself singing, and before long you are a convert.
My wife and I hate reality shows, but for some reason this sticks like the mess on the bottom of a pot that has boiled dry. We can’t seem to get rid of it. We root for different bakers and wait until there is only one left standing in the tent in the end of each season. We spend half the show trying to decipher thick British accents and figure out what stuff like caster sugar, saffron, sultanas and cardamom are. And don’t even get me started on trying to figure out puddings and biscuits. There’s a reason we broke away from the British almost 250 years ago. It wasn’t about a tea party, but crumpets vs. English muffins.
Oddly, neither Nancy nor I has ever felt compelled to make any of the creations – and some of them are pretty amazing – that we have seen on the show. I am not sure how it happened, but somehow this show has turned baking into a spectator sport.
And the pandemic has only made our addiction more addictive. Maybe it’s the only time you can keep coming back for seconds and thirds and more, and never pick up any calories or have any dishes to wash afterward. That absence of both are most welcome when it seems like that is all we do at home.
