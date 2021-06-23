As I get older, I find it is more often the little things that I treasure the most.
I got my first handmade Grandfather’s Father Day card last weekend from little Annie, my precious granddaughter, albeit with her mommy’s annotations.
This card would not be one you would find in the racks at the Hallmark or American Greetings store. It’s too valuable for that. It’s scribbled in chaotic crayon swirls and covered in stickers, some of them torn. And that is just what makes it so great. It was made by her, for me. There is no other card like it.
I have received a lot of cards in my lifetime, but this is one that made me smile, because it was created by this little sweetheart who makes me feel young again.
I always get a thrill hanging out with my sons and their wives, because their youthfulness renews my soul. But now that little Annie has crossed the threshold from infant to little girl, her presence rejuvenates me even more, her fresh view of the world somehow resets my clock. She has some magical power to transform this achy old man into someone with some energy and enthusiasm I thought I had long ago lost to the sands of time.
Last Saturday, all of us went strawberry picking. Annie, I firmly believe, has a hollow leg filled with nothing but strawberries, because she consumes so many, so this trip to the farm was like ingesting manna. When she wasn’t sneaking bites for herself, she was stealing berries from my quart box and putting them in hers, and then enthusiastically hobbling through the rows of bushes to go see her mommy, and paying no attention to the fact that her basket was spilling out almost all of its contents before she arrived. It was the most enchanting clumsiness I had ever seen.
Later in the day, I dug in the back of the garage and unearthed a little toy tractor with a trailer that I spent some time cleaning so she could ride it around the yard. Even though this tractor had clearly seen its better day, she didn’t seem to mind and she jumped right on. Wanting to give her something to haul in the cart that it pulled, I grabbed the first thing I could find, a hose nozzle. She was fascinated by it, trying to push it, twist it and turn it to make it work.
When I realized she had no idea what it was, I took her over to the actual hose and got to show her what a working hose nozzle does. We turned it on and when the spray emerged from the end, she beamed and could not resist the temptation. Off she ran in her pretty little dress, right into the arching shower that was created. And, when she did this not once, not twice but several times, I got another notion.
I hooked up the sprinkler and she ran, mostly in her soaking-wet dress back and forth in the sprinkler, showering herself and French-braided hair through the manmade rain and giggling all the while she did it. Back and forth she would run, having so much unbridled fun it almost made me want to do the same thing. She could not get enough of it.
Fortunately for me, her mommy was understanding — and was smart enough to bring along a spare outfit. So our little adventure remained a harmless escapade, and a great way to spend a hot summer day on a drought-parched lawn.
Inside the house, this interminably curious little girl came up to my easy chair and was captivated by a retractable pen on the side table. She could not get it to work, so leave it to Grandpa to show her how. Carefully I showed her how to push the button at the top to make the pen magically able to write, and then push it again and the tip would disappear again, and then we would try to write with it with the tip extended or retracted, and you could just see the little gears turning inside her head. It was just a pen, but it was a new discovery.
Who knows what this little girl will grow up to be? Maybe she will emerge to be a great artist. Maybe she will become a conscientious farmer. Perhaps she could be an Olympic swimmer. Or she could just turn out to be a writer or an engineer, whose loving grandfather once taught her how a pen works.
Until that day, I am just along for the ride, teaching her little things, and getting all the rewards a grandpa needs, an inquisitive child with a glowing smile and a loving heart, and, of course, a sense of wonder that is second to none.
This little greeting card might not last until the day she changes the world, but, at least a little while, it will hold the place of honor, standing majestically and absurdly messy, on the mantle so that every time I see it, I think of her and grow young all over again.
