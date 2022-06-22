They say you can never go back, but a week or so ago we did.
Next month, we will have been married 40 years and the first place we lived after marriage was in Hartford, Wisconsin.
We were driving back from Eagle River and my wife suddenly got impulsive and asked, after we cleaned the bugs off the windshield and spent a fortune filling up the tank, if we could stop in Hartford again, to rediscover our past together.
We had managed a few trips back here and there before this, but had never gone back together or at any length to the city where it all began for us. Those isolated stops over the past few decades were surgical strikes and we had really never had time to browse around and see our old haunts. So our adventure began.
In those days, I had worked at the Hartford Times-Press, a small weekly right on Main Street. Our favorite watering hole after work was the Mineshaft, which at that time was literally two doors down and about the width of a mineshaft. It just enough space behind the seats at the bar to get to the restrooms or the only two booths. On our return trip, the Mineshaft, to no one’s surprise, had grown large enough to consume most of the city block, including the spot where the newspaper had once been.
The tiny JC Penney store on Main Street was not there either, and had been the only real place to buy clothing in town. A new Walmart on the city’s west edge was also something new. The Chevy dealer, where we bought our first brand new car, a Chevrolet Cavalier, for what was then the unheard of low 7.75% interest rate, also was gone.
We only lived in that city for three years, but went to church there, and I was involved in the Jaycees. We were beginning to get connected. But it all suddenly seemed so foreign, yet the same, in many ways.
We actually lived on Main Street in the residential area north of downtown, in a duplex, and the couple downstairs became some of our first friends in town. That first apartment was where we raised our first hamster (before he escaped and fatally injured his leg), where we put our first Christmas tree in a bucket of water for safekeeping on the porch (and later had to thaw out the ice block with tree connected in the bathtub), where our first Christmas Eve away from family was tearful and marred by the fact that subzero temperatures had turned the antifreeze in our cars into gel (leaving us stranded until our parents could retrieve us). We used to walk to down and watch movies at the Hartford Theater, which is also no longer there either.
On our return, the duplex was still simple and homey, but missing was the the majestic sugar maple in the front yard, whose brilliant yellow leaves had made fall days so enchanting.
Our second apartment in Hartford was on the east side of the city in the area that was once like the wide open spaces. We tried to find our apartment, part of a four-plex, and drove by it, completely missing it, because so much had changed. Tall trees had grown all around. There were once open lawns where our scatter-brained landlord had absentmindedly mowed down the seedlings he had planted year after year. This is the same landlord who always called me Steve, even though my name was on his rent check, I had covered meetings when he was an alderman and when he was the Neosho school district administrator. But I was always Steve to him, and so it was.
This was a spacious house with two floors and a garage. It was the nicest place we lived in Hartford, but my wife was creeped out by the basement. There, crickets, by the dozens were always present and she still has nightmares about being down there when she was doing the laundry and they were lurking in droves in the shadows. But this was also the place where got the good news that, after months of searching, our offer to purchase our house had been accepted. It was one of the most excited times I have ever seen my wife.
We had so many good times, including the time the newspaper sponsored a Christmas decorating contest and the entire newspaper staff, of about 10 people, piled into a pickup truck with a bunch of beers and drove up and down every street rating the decorations for a story we later ran.
Times are different now. For starters, I am pretty sure driving in an open pickup truck has been illegal for awhile, but it was more than that. Hartford is more than twice the size it was then and we would no longer have had time to cover all the streets in one night as we had in the 1980s.
I had fit in fine in the city, but my wife longed for better shopping and being closer to friends and family. In Hartford, it was a half hour to find better stores in West Bend and even Northridge, which was quite popular back in that era. And when my boss offered me a promotion in Hartland and Waukesha County, we leapt at the chance (and shortly thereafter a teenage girl borrowing her boyfriend’s car crossed the centerline on a snowy night and totaled my car).
We were both young and full of hopes and dreams. Our children were not yet born, and we were about to be homeowners. They were fun and innocent times, and our whole adult lives stretched out before us.
My career was just starting then, but now it is heading into its winter. Our house is paid for. Our children our married and living in their own homes, much larger than ours. And we have two grandchildren running around.
As our visit concluded, we left Hartford stunned at how much it had grown since we were there, but more how much we had changed. You can’t go back, this is true, but we looked back with fondness on the good old days, and feel blessed at how fortunate we have been in 40 years since I first started writing this column and since I promised my wife to stay with her no matter what (and she likewise). I guess not much has really changed, come to think of it. Life is an incredible journey.
