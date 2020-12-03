I think I need to turn in my man card.
I survived for going on 39 years of marriage without its forfeiture, but for Christmas 2020 I think I surrendered it when I agreed to my wife’s request that we get matching Christmas pajamas.
Do real men wear pajamas that match their wives? Our kids are all grown up and have moved out of the house, but somehow when my kids were little my wife never fell under the spell of buying matching PJs. I thought I was in the clear, now that they are living alone with their wives. But it’s just when you aren’t looking that this kind of ambush occurs.
Should I blame it on the pandemic or did the odds against those of us carrying man cards suddenly tipped out of my favor. Whatever the reason, they did it so diabolically. I could have fended off the attack if it was just myself and my two sons. But now there are two daughters-in-law and a granddaughter, joined by wife. That creaking sound you are hearing is the balance of power tipping against me.
They did it by slyly dividing and conquering, just like the cops do on TV. The women worked on their men each on their own and got them to knuckle under, and then peer pressure did the rest. And add in the cuteness factor of a granddaughter dressed like her mommy and daddy and, well, I am here to tell you there is just no fighting the cuteness factor. At that point it was game over.
Then it was another couple of weeks of my wife showing me online ordering options for “our pajamas.” In each cloying photograph with the ads, the oldest male or the dad in the picture always has this look like he was the happiest guy on earth. I wanted to shout into the screen: “But you’re wearing matching pajamas!”
What self-respecting man would wear matching pajamas, I asked myself. And then my shoulders slumped and I said, “I guess I would.”
I had to establish a new beachhead in the land of man. I had lost the matching pajama war, but I could still salvage my honor by making a bold stand on the pattern. There would be no prancing reindeers or sayings that said, “I am on the nice list” or “I am on the naughty list.” At this point I was fighting for my dignity, hoping that some Christmas morning photo might not end up on Facebook and turn me into the mother (or father — you see, it has started already) of all embarrassing viral videos.
My frugal nature meant I had one other rule. They could not be just Christmas pajamas. We had to be able to wear them all winter long. No Christmas slogans, Santa Clauses, light strings, wreaths, stockings or Grinches.
I even tried to open a second front by insisting that the Christmas pajamas have a “Die Hard” theme, but that only served to start another no-win argument over whether that Bruce Willis movie is truly a Christmas movie. We agreed to a formal ceasefire on this point alone, but the battle continued to ensue.
I held my ground as long as I could and finally arrived at an option that she was willing to live with and that would not test my testosterone. We are getting red buffalo-plaid pajamas. Unlike Congress, we somehow found a way to compromise. But just like Congress I felt I needed to make it clear that this type of capitulation was not going to be the new norm.
That is, if she tries to get me to watch the Hallmark Channel this Christmas, I am putting my foot down. I have to hold my ground somewhere, right? But how long will it last?
What do you give me? A week? Maybe two before I cave? It’s enough to make a grown man cry — right into his matching buffalo plaid handkerchief, of course.
