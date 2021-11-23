My 34-year-old son asked me why people would do something like crash into the Waukesha Christmas parade with enough force and deliberation to kill at least five and injure more than three dozen?
It was Sunday night and I had just gotten home from work at the paper, and news of the tragic situation was all over social media, the radio and the national news. It was a scene we were very familiar with. Both of our kids were in the marching band and had appeared numerous times in that parade. Earlier in my career, my newspaper annually had a truck in the parade and reporters and sales people handed out candy and newspapers to spectators on that same familiar route. And when we weren’t in the parade, our family was often watching the parade from the curb.
But I was not prepared for the horror and the bedlam that played out on television, as videos clearly showed the red SUV either narrowly missing or bowling over people, and the screams and the panic and the scramble that ensued as people dashed for safety or rushed to help the harmed. My 31-year-old son said he could not bear to watch it anymore, and he turned it off. It was too unsettling. I felt the same way.
My older son, a father of two now, knew the answer. And that answer is that there is no easy answer to his question. Was it mental illness? Was it someone on drugs? Was it someone who cared so little about human life that it did not matter? Was it just pure evil?
Here this was, a gathering of people to celebrate life, to emerge from under the isolating grip of the pandemic, all in celebration of the arrival of Christmas. Children were everywhere, enjoying the festivities and waiting for Santa’s arrival. And then it was sheer terror.
We’ve all seen these scenes played out before in littles towns and big cities across America. Anonymous people all grieving and asking the same question my son was asking me. But this time, it was the city where my kids grew up, and the places I was intimately familiar with. This was not Somewhere, USA, it was MyPlace, USA. But for the first time, I was asking the same question my son was, the same questions Somewhere, USA people had been asking for years every time another colossal tragedy played out in some new place and there were lives lost and more lives changed forever.
We were fortunate in that we were not at the parade and we had no close friends or family who were hurt, but my wife knew at least one injured student from when she used to be the school librarian and she said she was just the sweetest little girl. Now there is a GoFundMe page set up to help her family deal with the challenges she is facing.
And news of this accident happened just a few days after the four-year anniversary of my sister being killed after being accidentally hit by a car while she was crossing the street near the Milwaukee County Zoo. The shock and horror of that day remain just under the partially healed scar from her sudden departure.
Why do bad things happen? Why do people do senseless, selfish, frightening things to other people? Still that question lingered from my son, and I felt bad that I could not give him an answer, an answer he might pass along to his own children when they would someday ask him the same question.
How was it that a night that was supposed to be a celebration of Christmas, Christ’s arrival on this earth to restore hope to a weary world so desperately in need of it 2,000 some years ago through today, that a spark of rejoicing could be smothered by one person’s misguided, unthinkable abhorrent act?
The answer, as it turned out, started to come the next evening, when I picked up my phone and I saw on social media a crowd, a massive crowd of people who had gathered in downtown Waukesha for a vigil. No one had any pretention of thinking they could reclaim lost lives or even try to take back the innocence and joy of the preceding night lost at the Christmas parade. Instead, this was a group of people who gathered to carry lights that pierced the darkness, to stand shoulder to shoulder with the grieving, and say that we are with you, that a night of despair will not rule the day, that somehow, someway, we will overcome this tragedy, and we will do it together.
That vigil was a reminder that in the end, love will conquer all, that life on this earth is so fragile, so fleeting and that you never know when someone you love will be here today and gone tomorrow. And you try to treat each day with your loved ones as if they were the most precious moments you ever had, like the people in this vigil.
And even in the darkest hour when the evils of this world seem to eclipse the last thread of hope that can be found, we know that in the end, it will be love, though Christ, that will reign, and carry on for an eternity. This vigil represents our hope and the promise that in our future we will gather with our loved ones, past and present, in a better world than ours.
For now, however, we search our mortal world in vain for an answer to the hard questions here on earth, only promising ourselves that tomorrow each of us will cling to love and kindness as our God-given tools do our best to reach for the promise of heaven and bring it to a broken world below.
And on Thanksgiving Day, we will gather loved ones near and give more thanks than usual for having the good fortune to spend time together with those we hold dear.
