Christmas trees used to be so easy for us.
We had a simple formula. Nancy and I would argue in the tree lot, as we did every year, and then we’d compromise on a tree we could both live with. We’d put it up, argue some more about whether it was straight and which side was best suited to face the wall. And then we’d decorate it.
No matter what happened, it was always somehow better than the tree the year before. After almost 40 years or marriage, we had it down to a science, or maybe science friction, because sometimes our conflicting ideas rubbed each other the wrong way.
But then, somehow we angered the Christmas tree gods, and things started going south, the opposite direction of the North Pole.
It was about three years ago that I smelled an electrical smell and we got so nervous that we removed all of the strings of lights and thought we had found the culprit light string, only to find out, when we took the tree down after the holidays that a blackened and melted extension cord was at fault. It could have been a catastrophe, but thankfully was not.
Last year in a freak accident we attributed it to bad pandemic luck, our tree, decided once more, without any sort of provocation, to fall over, and to do so while fully decorated with lights and ornaments. In order to right the tree again in the stand, we had only one choice, and that was to completely undecorate the tree, properly resituate it, and then decorate it all over again.
This year we thought we had this all behind us, until, just like COVID, it came roaring back again. The wires were fine? Check. The tree was stable? Check. Tree not dried out? Tree not dried out?
I didn’t hear a check, did you? Uh-oh!
We have been buying trees for some 40 years as a couple and for decades before that I helped my dad shop for them. We looked for supple needles that held firm to the branches, a healthy color and made sure we had a balsam that would do us proud.
We did all that, put the tree in the garage to await its installation. Then we cut an inch off the stump, brought it in, and watched as the tree barely drank at all. By the end of the first week, it was brittle and needles were showering off. Nancy was afraid to turn the lights on. With Christmas a week away, and our kids and their families coming over a full week after that, it was now obvious: We needed a new tree.
I accused Nancy of advancing a secret plan she had recently divulged to me, that she might want to go artificial sometime soon. She accused me of deliberately sabotaging the tree to cook up another column idea about the strange things that happen in the Peterson household. Neither was true.
Have you ever tried to buy a tree less than a week before Christmas? It’s not a pretty site.
Most of the places are sold out, and those with any trees left have greenery that make the Charlie Brown tree look imposing. Charlie Brown’s tree was pathetically likeable. But the trees in the lots as business winds down are more comical. They are gangly and disfigured. If this was a person, you would find yourself having to look away; it was just too hard to see. Even the word tree is an exaggeration. It’s more like a Christmas bush, and a bush you’d probably cut down so the neighbors might not complain.
It’s just plain ugly, but soon it will be our ugly.
We’re going to have to redecorate another tree again.
This is particularly hard for me, because I take great pride in the fullness of our trees. As a child, my mother loved a big, full tree, and when we got home from picking one out, it was always my dad’s job to stand on the sidewalk in front of the house and hold up the tree for my mother to inspect from the front door on the porch. It was only at that moment, with my mother’s approval, that the tree could be allowed inside.
My mother never rejected a tree, but we all knew that we were under strict orders to bring in the finest specimen we could find, with lush, full branches, no bare spots, a perfect conical shape and no visible deformities. Finding a tree perfect enough for mom was the passion that drove our pursuit.
Only one year that failed, when we accidentally bought a spruce tree by mistake, and by Christmas it was the same way, a crunchmas tree, too brittle to risk illuminating without a fire extinguisher in hand. So on Christmas Eve, we drove around to empty lots before pounding on the door of a Christmas tree nursery until the owner finally opened up and let us buy a tree that only a desperate family could love.
This year, we headed out Sunday morning after church to one of two lots on Highway CW outside of Watertown. One was closed for the season and the Z-farm tree lot was closed to cut-your-own, and all they had left was some of the most miserable Frasier firs and red pines that nobody else wanted. It was like buying out of pity and mercy, not out of love.
But we finally found one that was the least homily of the bunch, and the kind woman told us that things were so busy last weekend two men got into a fight over the trees. There was nobody to fight us, and honestly we might have paid them to take it off our hands.
In spite of my insulting appraisal, however, we bought it. And have begun the process of disrobing our beautifully shaped but moisture-deficient tree to replace it with this little runt.
My approach to life is that God has a purpose for everything. He’s always trying to send a message, to teach us something, to make us better. And this year, it is about me being humble, about appreciating the less fortunate, about learning to do more with less, about the idea that God’s purpose for me in buying this disheveled little tree was to make me appreciate all that I have, and to take none of it for granted.
It’s not an easy message for yours truly to take. I can only say that the Christmas tree of 2021, the ghastly Christmas bush, will be a tree that I will never forget. I just hope that somehow I find a way to retain God’s deeper meeting for me. I am trying, God. I really am. And I am so glad You have a sense of humor.
