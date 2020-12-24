It was a peaceful Saturday morning last weekend and I took a pause from reading to admire our Christmas tree. We had put it up a week ago, but decorating stretched out over a week until the finishing touches wrapped up the night before.
And then it happened. In slow motion. I watched. The tree. Fully loaded with ornaments. Draped with multiple strands of illuminated light. Slowly. Fall. Over. While I. Watched helplessly. From across. The room.
Seriously, if this were a cartoon, someone would have shouted “timber.” But it was our tree, laden with ornaments we have spent a lifetime collecting, or had inherited from our parents. It had catastrophe wrapped all over it.
And then it stopped, dangling just a few feet off the floor. In true Boy Scout fashion every year I had always attached a tether to the tree as a safety precaution. So there it sat, suspended by that safety wire I don’t think I ever imagined using, from a nail in the wall and propped up slightly by the mantle on the fireplace. The clatter of falling ornaments filled the air.
I sprang from my chair and dashed to the tree, and screamed urgently for my wife to come. I tried to right the tree, but it was somehow incredibly heavy and hard to budge. I hollered again. “I’m in the bathroom,” she replied demurely. I screamed louder and tried to sound the alarm. She hastily finished her business and bolted into the room and saw the shocking scene.
Neither of us could believe it. But I was using all my strength to try to hold the tree up. It seemed somehow to be fighting us. It had tipped over still bolted into the stand, dumping its water all over the tree skirt and the carpet below it. I have been putting up trees for nearly 40 years with this same stand and it had always gone flawlessly — until now.
As we continued to wrestle with the green beast, we ran through our options in argument form: “We should take every single ornament off the tree so we can reposition the tree in the stand.” “We need to go out and get a new tree.” “I know we should have never bought this tree.” “We need to switch to an artificial.”
Eventually cooler heads prevailed and we were able to right it firmly. We gathered about a dozen ornaments that had either lost hold of their branches or fallen on the carpet or mantle. And with a fair amount of swearing, adjusting and readjusting, and spirited debate about our course of action, we got the tree back in place. After two serious failed attempts, we finally screwed the prongs into two new spots on the trunk. It held.
To be honest, we’re still not sure what happened, but we deduced that this incredibly densely foliated tree must have had a crooked trunk that was nearly invisible under the thick boughs. It was the first year we had not had a true balsam, but had a Canaan fir, sort of halfway between a Frasier and a balsam. Until it toppled, we had been admiring it for how full it was, yet with enough strong branches and opening to handle all the ornaments.
Now it sits upright, but clearly crooked. It sits in a corner and is obviously listing toward one wall. But it never felt firmer. If anyone makes fun of our deviant tree, we have a good story to tell as a retort.
Once we got it secure and stable, and were certain there was not an encore in the offing, we restored the fallen ornaments and did a recovery redecoration.
But the most amazing thing about that morning — OK, it was afternoon before we got it all repaired — was that we have well over 100 ornaments, most of them glass, on that tree and somehow not a single one was damaged. How could that be?
As we stepped back to take stock in all this, we gave our Christmas tree a name: “2020.”
Yes, it happens to be the year, but it’s also a metaphor for these past 12 months. Everything starts out fine, and then it turns into the cataclysmic mess, but after you get all done, you realize that somehow you made it through OK.
In some weird warped way, there is a Christmas message for us in all of this. With a little bit of faith and perseverance, the thrill of hope is right around the corner. And a weary world rejoices. God sends his messages in mysterious ways and this little reminder came in the former of bushy, lopsided tree called 2020, a year and a tree we will never forget.
