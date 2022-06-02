I was reading an article recently listing all the things that millennials don’t want to inherit from their baby-boomer parents.
Of course, I am speaking about what my children and their wives would ever want that we owned.
Always on top of the list: Brown furniture.
Millennials will take furniture that is white, gray and black — perhaps any color but brown (i.e. the natural color and grain of wood). I was raised in a Victorian house and my mother spent much of her life lamenting that the previous owners had decided to paint over the natural oak woodwork. I learned early on that painting wood was eventually followed by long-term regret, and that stripping old paint to restore the natural beauty was a dirty, smelly and laborious chore.
But just like that previous owner of our house had said: Times change — let the painting begin. We are all beholden to the anachronisms of fads gone by.
Now wall-to-wall carpeting is out, and natural hardwood floors (or vinyl lookalikes) are in, but that’s where brown ends. There’s only so much brown allowed, apparently. And don’t cover the floors with Persian rugs; they are out, too, this article said.
Fine china and sterling silver are right behind brown furniture on the reject list.
When we got married, my wife was thrilled to inherit some blue Spode china for serving on fancy occasions, and they have been hallmarks of the holiday dinners for decades at our home. In fact, one of our prized pieces of brown furniture is an oak hutch, which we got only to store the china and leaded-glass goblets for serving on the large oak dining room table at these feasts.
What were we thinking!
But when there were hand-me-down sets for our kids, it was a hard pass. Do you remember when sterling silver was locked away in the safe behind the Victorian portrait above the fireplace? For millennials, maybe they instead would store them at the curb in hopes somebody – anybody – might pick them up.
Also on this list were things like movie projectors, steamer trunks and old photographs.
Here is where the list gets more painful. We inherited not one but three movie projectors, and two slide projectors. And I have just steampunk in me that I can’t bear to part with them yet either. I keep thinking I am going to find a good use for them, or that, someday, I will eventually have to the time to watch all the old 8 mm and super 8 movies we inherited. Yeah, sure, right after we watch the VHS tapes sitting in storage boxes. Meanwhile, these contraptions sit, like a bench warmer on the football team or the manual typewriter in the corner that is waiting for one more chance at glory. Don’t hold your breath.
Same goes for the steamer trunk we inherited from Nancy’s mother, who, in turn, had inherited it from someone else. Everyone, it seems, has an idea for a steamer trunk, but most of them apparently went down on the Titanic. They look so useful, but nobody knows what that use is unless you were crossing the ocean 100 years ago. Maybe they’re a good place to store dirty laundry or dishes when company comes over unannounced.
And old photographs and slides are another issue we struggle with. In her heyday, my wife was a photographaholic, whatever that is. We have volumes and volumes of photos albums, dating back to the days of black-and-white Polaroids. And she and I inherited cases and cases of slides and photos from our parents. Was it really so long ago that life seemed so luxurious that we all had time to page through photos either posted in albums or freshly retrieved from the pharmacy?
What are our kids going to do with all this stuff? Old slides, old photos, old films and, yes, old videotapes from their own formative years?
And let’s not forget this other media. We have thousands of books, hundreds of cassette tapes and vinyl records. And don’t forget shelves and shelves of CDs, DVD and Bluray discs. We are drowning in media, and I am not sure anybody is going to want it. Even vinyl, which has become inexplicably chic, will no doubt be passé when Generation Z takes it turn at the inheritance plate.
Maybe they will be interested in all the old cell phones we have tucked away in boxes and drawers just waiting for, I don’t know, Generation AA? I knew that If I waited long enough that eventually they’d be chic again.
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Just like human beings, even the coolest of them won’t be around forever.
