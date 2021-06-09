Every once in a while, I imagine my wife beating our clothes on rocks.
It’s not that I enjoy this vision of my wife down by the river, trying to clean our clothes the old fashioned way, but on the days when I come home and she is not in a good mood I try to imagine how much worse that mood might be if she had spent the day doing the difficult manual labor of cleaning our clothes the way people (OK, it was mostly women) did it for centuries.
Not only would our clothes be less clean, but she’d be a lot crankier. When I see those photos of hardened pioneer women I know why so many of them look tougher than the men they were with. I think many of them were tougher than the men and it showed in their austere and weather-beaten countenances.
I am sure my wife appreciates our washing machine and clothes dryer more than even I do, but right now I am luxuriating in having central air conditioning, another appliance we take for granted.
For half the years we lived in this house, we did not have it. All we had in those early years was an open window and a box fan.
Eventually we graduated to a window air conditioner that was so hefty it took two people to carry it up from the basement, and I lived in fear that it would fall out of the window and crush our kids or the dog when it landed.
Now I don’t know how I would live without it. What did people do before there was air conditioning?
Did they just sit around all day fanning themselves, drinking lemonade and saying, “Hot enough for you?” It sounds like torture.
But it is not just the AC. I still smile every time I load the dishwasher.
For years, we had no dishwasher and then for even longer we had a portable unit that you had to connect to the kitchen faucet.
We had several and they were loud, so big they made it impossible to use the kitchen while they were running, and they inevitably would be fastened wrong and the hose nozzle would go flying off and spray you and half the kitchen with water.
You can’t appreciate how beautifully quiet, easy and nondescript a dishwasher can be unless you lived without one for so long.
Even a garage door opener makes me feel like I have an army of servants at my disposal ready to open the stable for my chariot whenever I merely raise my hand (OK and push the button).
I grew up in a house that did not even have a garage, much less an opener. This feels like royalty to me.
I can still remember when a microwave oven was a novelty.
Now I cannot imagine how we would exist if we did not have that box that reheats our food, pops our corn and thaws all things frozen.
How would my wife ever have had time to beat our clothes on a rock, if she had to cook everything from scratch using an ordinary range, like she would have to do before these appliances became indispensable?
And don’t even get me going on the TV. I can recall the day from my childhood when we went from black and white to color. It was a life-changing moment for our family.
And then I remember my dad having cable installed and I felt like we were at mission control at NASA, communicating with satellites. Now we have a TV that let’s us watch just about anything whenever we want it in a picture that is crisper than looking out the window.
I am not sure anyone could survive long in the modern world without a refrigerator.
But I still marvel at having an ice maker. That is another thing that did not exist in our house when I was growing up, and now I cannot only get ice, cubed or crushed, whenever I want it, but I don’t have to worry about filling up a tray (and usually spilling it). I just hit a button — and get ice cold water now that I am there, too.
I even have separate refrigerators to keep beer and wine chilled at just the right temperatures.
I am living in the lap of luxury.
Perhaps I should suggest to Nancy that we, try just for old-time’s sake to see what it would be like to wash our clothes down by the river like our ancestors used to do.
My guess is that she would get a look as cold and brutal as those pioneer women had, and then she would reach into one of our coolers, pull out a cold hard cider and say, “I have a better idea. Why don’t you try it and let me know how that goes.”
Or she might take me down the river and beat that idea out of my head with those same rocks.
Thank you, washing machine, for sparing me — and our clothes — that fate.
