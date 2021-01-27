Sometimes I imagine that after Nancy and I are gone, our kids are going to be going through our belongings and suddenly say: What’s with all the batteries?
When I was little, I got frustrated that my parents were always out of batteries. Nothing ever worked. Flashlights were always dead or burned out.
My parents, I thought, must have been crazy. How could they not understand how easy it was to keep up on making sure you had an ample supply of little things like batteries?
I was like Scarlet O’Hara in “Gone with Wind,” proclaiming, “As God is my witness, I’ll never be without portable electricity again!”
Now I have a lot of batteries and I am always picking up “a few more” when I am at the store. That includes all manner of button batteries, AAA’s, C’s, AA’s, D’s, nine volts, lantern batteries, lithium, alkaline, rechargeable and on and on.
I have more than fulfilled my vow. I wish I could say it stopped there, but it goes for bulbs, too.
We just packed away the Christmas boxes and I have a container bigger than a bread box full of a zillion tiny bulbs in a variety of voltages, the kind with the wires sticking out that you have to feed into holes that tired old eyes like mine have a hard time threading. But don’t forget the candelabra bulbs, bigger bulbs, flicker flames and special colors. Who wants to have a burned out light string at Christmas? Not me, I said, so I would always think at the store, “Hmm, I think I used those up last year” and pick up a couple more packets. And thus the small mountain grew, one year at a time.
But forget about Christmas. It was the same way even with regular bulbs. Various wattages, three-way, mogul bases, flood lights, nightlights, soft white, daylight, black lights, flame tips, tubular, torpedo bulbs and on and on. And now that I have started buying LED, it will be 13 years before I have to replace most of them. And that means that my grandchildren are going to inherit this box — and think that I was nuts.
I wish I could say that sad habit of collecting things only revolved around electricity, but it does not.
In England, the day after Christmas is called boxing day. At our house, that event usually arrives a month later when we pack everything away and have to get rid of the extra boxes we collected over the holiday.
At our house, it’s called boxing day because this is the day that Nancy and I almost come to blows over which boxes to keep and which ones to recycle.
And this year was worse than ever. With the pandemic in full force, we had a lot of things shipped to our house. So we have even more box arguments than ever. And which ones do you keep?
Brown shipping boxes, shirt boxes, dozens of small jewelry boxes, shoe boxes, old candy boxes — and they are all nested inside each other, so when you open one box you are really opening five. And each of those sets of five boxes is stored in a couple of big boxes. And if you need more big boxes, you can go into the rafters of the garage. There, sit a half dozen more big boxes waiting for their place inside the house, the most coveted box location of all.
For some reason, my wife and I cannot agree on what boxes we should keep, which ones deserve a second life (or a third, or fourth or fifth) and so we get in these verbal tussles until, at last, we both end when the final box of boxes of boxes of boxes is finally jammed into the closet under the staircase, where just enough fit with a lot of coaxing.
And somewhere in heaven, I imagine my mother looking down and laughing. So who is the crazy one now, she would say with a wry smile, the parents who were chronically short on batteries or their son, who is drowning in batteries, bulbs and boxes?
Some day, when my kids realize that I have spent their inheritance on boxes and boxes of bulbs and batteries, and thus they have to use one of these boxes to bury me in, I can at least take solace in the idea that I will be buried with plenty of batteries and bulbs so I can read all the books — another B I am hoarding and have not even mentioned yet — in the great beyond.
And then someday archaeologists will unearth my box and say who is the crazy guy buried with a box full of B’s.
