Scott Free

Scott Peterson

The nervous excitement that feels the air at this time each year is palpable, and if you don’t believe it, just head to the grocery store in the days before Thanksgiving.

Aside from the day ahead of a big snowstorm or the hours before a Packer game, usually Saturdays are the days you can get a real sense of the hustle and bustle of it all. But when you add the November holiday in the mix and stir in some preparation for baking Christmas cookies, and the place is abuzz with energy, and it’s already starting.

Load comments