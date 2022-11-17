The nervous excitement that feels the air at this time each year is palpable, and if you don’t believe it, just head to the grocery store in the days before Thanksgiving.
Aside from the day ahead of a big snowstorm or the hours before a Packer game, usually Saturdays are the days you can get a real sense of the hustle and bustle of it all. But when you add the November holiday in the mix and stir in some preparation for baking Christmas cookies, and the place is abuzz with energy, and it’s already starting.
The carts are moving faster, the shoppers have this look of delightful determination in their eyes and the stores, at least at the start, are brimming with groceries. Displays overflow the shelves and cardboard stands fill the aisles—each item silently screaming “buy me!”
Grocers seem to find a way to carve out previously undiscovered open spaces to make space for towers of baking supplies from stuffing to baking chocolate to bags of flour and sugar. Packaged nuts, spices, pumpkin pie filling, cranberried jelly, cases of wine and platters of meats, cheese, fruit and crackers all ratchet up the anticipation for parties and festivities that await us over the next six weeks or so. If I didn’t have a rule about mentioning you-know-what before Thanksgiving, I would almost be ready to break into a chorus of “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” as I pushed the cart through the store, like a scene from some over-the-top Fred Astaire musical from the 1940s.
Thankfully for all of us, that isn’t going to happen. But you can still feel that feeling. It’s like we’re pulling back the rubber band on a sling shot and you can’t wait to see it take off. It’s all about the preparation.
This year, we have company coming in from out of town so there is even extra electricity at the Peterson household. And while we might not be out from the grip of COVID-19 yet, there is a feeling this holiday that the ugly leering presences of the coronavirus beast is finally at bay. Family get-togethers that had been altered, scratched or diminished to Zoom gatherings in the past few years are giving way to real festivities where everyone is expecting to be present.
Real laughter, real hugs and real holidays might actually be returning and with only the slightest hint of reservations about large gatherings. The virus is not gone, but feels as if it is on the run. And there is reason to celebrate our celebrations.
After a wedding late last year, there is talk of a new grandniece or -nephew on the way, and another niece who had spent the last several years in San Diego has come back to Wisconsin with her new husband, too, permanently. Our own grandchildren are reaching the magical age when everything is magical. And I can’t remember a time when so many of our friends have planned get-togethers between now and New Year and even well into January.
It’s as if the shackles are off and people want to relish being with people again, to celebrate the harvest and be thankful for all that we have, and turn the page on what have been some pretty ugly years of late. Everyone wants to look forward. Everyone is reaching for hope.
Thanksgiving is already my favorite holiday, because there is so little pretense. Yes, there is a great meal, no doubt, but the gathering is to fete the gathering. We are thankful that we can enjoy the company of our closest loved ones. There are no gifts or holidays stress—there will be plenty of time for that—but just the aromas of bounty emanating from the kitchen, the musical rumble of chattering conversations chaotically filling the air and, as the Germans would say, Gemütlichkeit is everywhere. In addition, this is the front door to the holiday season. It means that hope and good times are about to unfold before us in the days ahead. It’s one more way that great expectations envelope us.
It all starts in the days leading to Thanksgiving when bunker freezers in the stores are mounded with frozen birds, like stacks of irregular bowling balls, waiting to find a good home in our humble homes as we give thanks for our good fortune and to the blessing of being able to surround ourselves with people we love, and raise a sorrowful glass to bid adieu to those who have not been so fortunate. It’s all part of pageantry that starts with Thanksgiving.
So excuse me for a moment while I break off this column a little early. I need to get to the store and plug into that pre-revelry revelry. The holidays are (almost) officially here, and I can’t wait!
