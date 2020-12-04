Due to a rise in COVID cases locally and statewide, Watertown Public Library has returned to curbside service. Curbside hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons are able to put items on hold online or over the phone and pick them up during curbside hours. Once one has received notification that their holds are available, they may come to the library and call 920-262-4090 upon arrival. Staff will bring items out. No appointments are necessary.
The library is also offering curbside printing service. One may send attachments they need printed to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org and be notified when the print job is ready. Print jobs can be picked up by coming to the library and calling when outside.
Book drops will remain open overnight during weekdays but will be closed at the end of curbside hours on Saturdays. There will be no fines.
Patrons can continue to have access to digital services, Overdrive/Libby, Hoopla, Flipster and more.
WiFi is available 24/7 on the new WiFi Patio on Main Street.
Patrons can wrap up 2020 with Love from the Library. End the year by checking out a wrap up bag of 12 library items, one for each month of the year. The bag will include a bundle of goodies. Adult and children’s bags are available. To request a bag curbside, call 920-262-4090. It will be offered while supplies last.
Craft Tales, Happy Holidays will be held Monday through Dec. 15. Starting Monday, Happy Holidays Crafty Tales Kits will be available through curbside service. Miss Tina will post a special Happy Holidays story time on the library’s YouTube page on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. One can watch the story time and due the craft or STEM activity. Kits are available while supplies last.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The library is hosting a Celebrating Traditions Photo Contest for photographers. One can take a photo of something that represents a family tradition, with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest to win a prize.
Entries will be accepted through Dec. 31. and will post the photos on the Facebook page for voting Jan. 1-15, 2021. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Submissions can be emailed to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The adult Virtual Book Club is reading “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. In order to participate participants need to request to join the club group on Facebook. There is written discussion throughout the month, and the group will meet via Zoom on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book. If one is not on Facebook but would still like to participate in the Zoom discussion, contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org for the meeting connection link. The club is spending two months to read this both and there is no Zoom discussion in November.
One can get library material selected for them by a librarian. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the Watertown Public Library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a request form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours to process your request. One will be contacted via their preferred method of contact when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.