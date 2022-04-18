In celebration of National Library Week, which was April 3-9, the Watertown Public Library is asking patrons to submit photos of what they love about the new library. Is there a favorite cozy spot, new chair, or light fixture. Entries can be sent to the Love Your Library Photo Contest to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org. The photos will be posted on the website in May and the person who gets the most votes will win an Instax Mini Camera. Entries will be accepted through April 30.
April is National Poetry Month. The library is teaming with Main Street businesses to create a poetry walk. Start at the reference desk on the second floor of the library and receive a poetry walk guide that will direct one up and down Main Street reading poems along the way. It will be available through April 30.
The Friends of the Library Book Nook is open seven days a week during library hours. One can purchase gently used books, magazines, compact discs, and audiobooks to help support the Friends group.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will meet in the programming room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Each week children will play games, rad books, make crafts or do a STEAM challenge with friends. No registration is needed.
Homeschool Wednesday will be held at 1:30 p.m. every week. Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary sc hool ages. This month’s theme is “Maps, Maps, Maps.”
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the TalkReadPlay Center. Reading with Rover is held the first and third Thursday of the month. It is a time to read with specially trained therapy dogs.
Meet Pete will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in the TalkReadPlay Center. It will be an opportunity to meet Pete the Cat and enter to win a copy of a Pete the Cat book and stuffie. Pete the Cat will also be at the Watertown High School from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 for the Children’s Day Fair.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen Homeschool Wednesdays is held at 1:30 each Wednesday. Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the middle and high school ages.
Teen pick-me-up Earth Day cookies will start Friday. For those between the ages of 11-18, the library will celebrate the planet with a take-home kit to make Earth cookies. Take-home kits will be available in the teen space while supplies last.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Running Waters Library Memory Project will be about baseball when it meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Snacks, games comedy and conversation will be provided. Memory Cafes are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss, and their care partner. To register, call 920-545-2331.
A headshot mini session will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. This session is for those who need a professional headshot for a resume, business website or portfolio. The library is scheduling 15 minute appointments with a local photographer capable of getting that perfect shot. Each person will be emailed two headshots within a week of the session. Call 920-545-2331 to secure a spot.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. April 27. All adults are welcome to join. This month the club will be discussing “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson.
