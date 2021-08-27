The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax. A small number of computers and printing will be available.
The library has a new database that allows home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
September is library card sign-up month. There will be special promotions to celebrate.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has the book “The Pout-Pout Fish” by Deborah Diesen. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market is Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 21.The market will be held in the North First Street parking lot near the fire department. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601 for more information.
Reading with Rover will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 16. Twice a month people can read with specially trained therapy dogs in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome.
Back to School Bingo will be held through Sunday for kids and teens. The last chance to pick up week four’s bingo sheet is Sunday and kits and teens can bring the sheets from any of the weeks to spin the week for their prizes by Sept. 5.
Teen Chopped Challenge is extended through Wednesday. Young chefs aged 11 to 18 can participate in the Teen Chopped Challenge. The deadline to submit a photo of a dish for a grand prize trophy is Wednesday. For details about the challenge, visit https://sites.google.com/view/watertowntcc/. It boils down to one question, can you find a way to use four mandatory ingredients, a fruit cup, honey Himalayan salt and popcorn. One can get mandatory ingredients on their own or pick up a free package at the Pick ‘n Save on South Church Street while supplies last. Only one will be available per teen. For more information, email ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 on the library patio. Bookies is back in person this summer. The group will meet on the library patio to discuss “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox.
