The Watertown Public Library is open. The original Carnegie entrance on Main Street will be locked at 5 p.m. The other entrances (the new Main Street entrance and the south entrance off the parking lot) will remain open throughout library hours.
The drive thru book drop off of South Washington Street is open 24/7.
Masks will be required for all those attending programs, ages 2 and older.
In celebration of the new expansion, the library board has decided to be a fine free library. Fees will still be applied for damaged or lost material. The library is in the process of removing all existing fines.
Movie Dayat the Library is set for Friday as there is no school. Two movies will be shown in the community room. They include at 10 a.m. Encanto, rated G and at 2 p.m. for teens and adults, Eternals rated PG-13.
A Character Chase Scavenger Hunt for children is being held through Feb. 28. Patrons can visit the TalkReadPlay Center to join in the Character Chase Scavenger Hunt all month. To get started, stop by the children’s desk and then find all of the favorite book characters hiding in the TalkReadPlay Center. Participants who find all of the characters will earn a prize.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Club Lego will return at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Every other week this spring, the children’s room staff will have LEGO Building Challenges. Each person will get a bag of LEGOs to complete the challenge and build with friends.
Little University Storytime will be held Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the TalkReadPlay Center. Therapy dogs will be at the library the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Teen Time will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays. There will be something new every week. Registration is not required, but one must be 11 to 18 years old.
The Teen Library Council will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The TLC helps library staff lan fun events and choose which books get added to the young adult collection. They also have a say in how the library can better serve youth.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 23. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. At the February meeting, the club will be discussing “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
