The library is now open in its temporary space. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 am. to 1 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Things to note on the first visit is that the only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished yet. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now – areas like meeting and programming rooms are being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax.
Patrons can expect to receive a lot of returns when the library reopens. Items will be checked in as quickly as possible. Currently, no fines will be charged.
A small number of computers and printing will be available.
The Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is underway. Patrons can register for the daily reading challenge and the Create & Engage Challenge to earn badges, tickets and prizes throughout the summer. The program is virtual on Beanstack again this summer through Aug. 1 at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
The library is hosting a Summer Photo Contest for photographers of all ages. One can take a photo of something that shows summer is here with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 1 and will be posted to the Facebook page for voting later in August. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Open to all ages. One entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library has a new database that allows patrons home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
There is a new book out at the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park. It is “Otis” by Loren Long.
There are several recurring weekly programs starting Monday. The Teen Craft Kit pickup begins each week from June 21 to Aug. 1. They are available for teens entering grades 6-12. Registration is not required and kits will be available while supplies last.
Take and Make Kids Craft pickup will begin each week starting Monday to Aug. 1. Kits are available for preschool and school aged children. Each week will feature a fun craft, literacy or S.T.E.A.M. activity to take home. Kits are available while supplies last.
On Tuesdays, Summer Crafty Tales is offered with Tina at Brandt Quirk Park at 10 a.m. for in-person storytime. There will be weekly stories, songs, rhymes, and stamps. Weekly Take and Make Kids Crafts will be available to take home. Bring a blanket to sit on for the programs each week.
Bad Joke Wednesday will be posted to the Facebook page each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Start the day off with a joke.
Tails and Tales Kids at Clark will take place each Wednesday at Clark Park from 1 to 2 p.m. The school age program is for all kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. There will be tie dyeing on Thursday. Bring a 100% cotton item per child to tie dye. (t-shirt, shorts, or towel). Rubber bands, the dyes, bags to transport items home, gloves, and take home directions will be provided. Call the children’s department for more information.
Teen Time will take place at Clark Park each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Thursday. Each week will feature a new activity. Go to the library website or Facebook page for details on the plans for each week.
Kick off the summer by bringing 100% cotton items from home to tie dye with funky colors and patterns on Thursday.
Other programs include Adult Craft Kit – Make-a-Journal with pickup starting Monday. Supplies to create a homemade journal will be available. These craft kits are intended for adults and will be available while supplies last. No registration required. Make a journal in preparation for the “Journal Your Way to a Better Future” program coming up on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Tails & Tales — Bark at the Park will be held at 1 a.m. Friday. It will be held at Clark Park with all of the Reading with Rover dogs and their handlers, other specially trained therapy dogs, and a visit from Watertown Police Officer Hensley and K9 Chance.
They will be doing a demonstration, and then families will get a chance to meet all these amazing animals and get a free book. Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.
Journal Your Way to a Better Future at 6:30 p.m. June 28 on Zoom. Research has found that writing down thoughts can reduce depression and anxiety, build resilience and boost happiness. Join Judith Joy, author and presenter, talk about to use journaling to overcome obstacles that hold one back in life. Registration is required. Intended for teens and adults. Bookies in the Park will be held at 6 p.m. June 30.
There will be a meeting at the shelter at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. The group will discuss Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano.
