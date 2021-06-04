In-person library services are temporarily paused until June 14 while the library staff moves items into the expanded portion of its new facility.
Phone and printing service will be unavailable. Library staff will answer email and Facebook inquiries as time allows. Digital resources will remain available. Holds trapped for patrons by other libraries during this time will be stored at the Bridges Library System office and delivered when the library reopens.
Patrons are asked not to return items while the library is closed.
Library staff will send out information on re-opening as it approaches.
The Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is coming. Participants can read, create and engage with the library this summer. Register for the daily reading challenge and the create and engage challenge to earn badges, tickets, and prizes throughout the summer. The program will be virtual on Beanstack this summer. The program officially runs Monday to Aug. 1.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park is “Otis” by Loren Long.
In-person programming will resume this summer. Programs will be offered for patrons of all ages. There will be weekly storytimes, teen programs and children’s programs; adult book club; and a storyteller. Programs will take place at Clark Park, except storytime, which will be at Brandt Quirk Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.