The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax. A small number of computers and printing will be available.
September is library card sign-up month. There are special promotions to celebrate.
There is a raffle for new card sign-up. Everyone who signs up for a card this month will have a chance to win a bluetooth speaker or two admission tickets and one train/carousel ticket at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Existing cardholders who check out 10 items in one visit will also be entered into the drawing.
The library will be posting on its Facebook page celebrities who love the library.
The library has a custom puzzle and needs help putting it together. Every time someone signs up for a new library card, a piece will be added to the puzzle. Stop by throughout the month to check the progress.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will hold a Wicked Halloween House Tour. Those who decorate their house can sign up for $20 and fee on a map that will be shared on Oct. 20 for a driving tour. The funds go to the Friends of the Watertown Public Library. There will be a prize drawing for participating houses and businesses. Visit the Friends of the Watertown Public Library page on Facebook for the sign up link.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has a new book “Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak” written by Bridget Heos and illustrated by Mike Ciccotello. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market is Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 21.The market will be held in the North First Street parking lot near the fire department. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601 for more information.
There are several programs for kids, including a Family Building Battle all month. Family Building Battles will have a new theme each month and there are chances to work as a family to build with LEGOs and create a winning build in just one hour. Pick a time that works for your family to spend one hour making the best creation based on the monthly theme during the Build Window. Then email a picture of the family’s creation to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org before the cutoff date. Then voting begins. Have friends and family vote on the website for a family creation during the voting window. The family that gets the most votes will win a large LEGO set and a Build It! LEGO book. The September theme is build a scene from a favorite book. The voting window is through Sept. 26.
The Squirrel’s Big Acorn Hunt is through Oct. 3. Squirrel needs help. He has hidden his acorns in the library and now he can’t find them. Stop in the library anytime between Tuesday and Oct. 3 and visit the children’s desk for information to help squirrel hunt for his acorns. All participants who successfully find Squirrel’s acorns will be awarded a prize.
Little University Storytime...Outside! Miss Tina will have storytime on the library lawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. through Oct. 29. It will be the same storytime each day of the week, so come for whichever date and time one is able to attend and bring a blanket to get cozy. The group will meet as long as Mother Nature allows and cancellations due to weather will be posted on the library Facebook page.
It’s time for a new round of Teen Subscription Boxes. This month, the library is celebrating by filling all 12 of its available boxes with books and extra goodies in two unique themes: “Plugged-In” (for the tech lovers) and “Unplugged” (for those who’d rather leave most tech behind). Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available while supplies last. To participate, one must be aged 11-18. Check one out at the library. One will get to keep everything except the books and the container.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 on the library patio. Bookies is back in person this summer. The group will meet on the library patio to discuss “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox.
