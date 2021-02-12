The library is open for curbside service only. Curbside hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons are able to put items on hold online or over the phone and pick them up during curbside hours. Once one has received notification that holds are available, they can come to the library and call 920-262-4090 upon arrival. A library staff member will bring items out. No appointments are necessary.
Curbside printing service is also available. Attachments can be sent to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Book drops are open and there are no fines. Patrons continue to have access to digital services of Overdrive/Libby, Hoopla, and Flipster.
The databases HelpNow offers chess tutoring. Connect with a live tutor to sharpen cognitive skills and learn the game. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Need help choosing books for children while the library is at curbside? The Children’s Room has book bundles available for check out. These are groups of five picture books on popular topics that children like. Currently the library had Pete the Cat, pirates, sharks, circus, creativity, bed and bath time and farm animal bundles available. Call the library to find out what topics are available that day for curbside pickup.
A teen craft kit, “I See/Icy Hearts Cookies will be held at noon Sunday through a live tutorial on Zoon.
A crafty tale about winter animals will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Winter animals crafty tales kits will be available through curbside service. A winter animals storytime will be posted on the library’s YouTube page at 10 a.m. Watch the stoytime and do the craft or STEM activity at one’s convenience. Kits are available while supplies last.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
A winter library challenge Hibernate with a Good Book will be held through Feb. 28. The program will be all virtual this winter so one can participate from the comfort of their home. Participants need to meet weekly goals to earn virtual badges, super draw tickets and free books.
The Mindfulness Challenge is being offered through Feb. 28 Start off 2021 with the right mindset and sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge from a local library. Six libraries in Jefferson County will offer the Mindfulness Challenge, including Watertown Public Library. The online challenge will be open to all ages — from kids to adults — and one doesn’t need a library card to participate. Watertown’s Mindfulness Challenge will take place through its Beanstack site, and it will consist of easy breathing exercises and meditation activities, as well as book lists, online articles, and recommendations for apps and podcasts, among other things. Throughout January and February, one can participate at their own pace. As one learns about mindfulness and tries different practices, one will earn digital badges. If one completes six badges or more, they will be entered in the grand prize drawing. To sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge at Watertown Public Library visit watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. The Mindfulness Challenge was created in collaboration with Fort HealthCare.
The virtual book club for adults will read and discuss a book available on Hoopla. In February, the club is reading “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. The members will meet at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month on Zoom to discuss the book. There will be written discussion throughout the month. In order to participation, request to join the virtual book club group on Facebook. To attend the Zoom discussion, email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method of contact when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
