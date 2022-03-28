The Watertown Public Library is hosting its first Tiny Art Show. Artwork is on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace.
Download the Cafe Libraries App for easier access to all things library-related. The app makes it easy to search for items, place holds and access general library information. One can leave a plastic card at home and use a digital library card. The app is free.
The Friends Book Nook is open for business seven days a week during library hours. The purchase of gently used books, magazines, compact discs and audiobooks support the library through the Friends group.
A spring break scavenger hunt runs through April 3. During spring break, stop in the TalkReadPlay Center to hunt. Get started at the children’s desk. Those who complete the hunt will earn a prize.
Read with Watertown Police Department officer will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will be held in the TalkReadPlay Center from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a program for all ages.
A creative zone kids crafts day will be held Thursday at the TalkReadPlay Center.
A spring break family movie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the library’s community room. The movie will be Sing 2 rated PG. Participants can bring blankets, pillows, drinks, and other snacks. Popcorn will be provided.
The library has set up its PS4 for gaming, and inviting teens and “tweens”, those age 11 to 18, to participate in the gaming lounge. Visit the site https://bit.ly/35zHeLT to sign up for any of the available one-hour appointments this week. All players must have a library card.
Spring break crafternoons will be held through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. for teens and “tweens.” There will be a new craft every weekday. Registration isn’t required, and each day’s craft will be available to make while supplies last. The schedule includes Tuesday, Fidget Keychains; Wednesday, Paper Umbrellas; and Thursday, Mini Lid Banjos.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen without homework help will be held Wednesday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. If on is on spring break without anything to do, come to the library to beat the boredom! We’ll be playing games all afternoon, from 2:30-6:30pm. Drop in and drop out as you please. Come to take part in the Crafternoon event, as well, happening concurrently. No registration required!
A spring break manga/book swap will be held Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can also bring gently-used young adult books also. The exchange rate is 1 to 1. Manga swapping will be subject to availability. Books will not be available to purchase, trades only.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. In March, the club will discuss the book “Speak, Okinawa” by Elizabeth Miki Brina.
The Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. April 11 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. Coffee will be available. In April, the group will discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline.
There will be a Dungeons and Dragons interest meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held in the conference room to decided how the library can jumpstart a regular meeting. For those unable to attend can email ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.
