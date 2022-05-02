In celebration of National Library Week, which was April 3-9, the Watertown Public Library is asking patrons to vote on the photo they like best in the Love Your Library Photo Contest. Patrons submitted photos of what they love about the new library. The photos will be posted on the website this month and the person who gets the most votes will win an Instax Mini Camera.
The Friends of the Library Book Nook is open seven days a week during library hours. One can purchase gently used books, magazines, compact discs, and audiobooks to help support the Friends group.
The Friends of the Library membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The group will discuss upcoming events, ideas and ways Friends can support the library. The meeting will be held in the library’s Makerspace.
A Conversation with Amy Reichert will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 14. Participants can join in a conversation with Delafield-based author Amy Reichert. She is the author of several books, including “The Kindred Spirits of Supper Club” and “The Optimist’s Guide to Letting Go.” The presentation will be in the form of an interview with questions taken from the audience. Refreshments will be provided.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will meet in the programming room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Each week children will play games, rad books, make crafts or do a STEAM challenge with friends. No registration is needed.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m Thursday in the TalkReadPlay Center. A trained therapy dog is at the center the first and third Thursdays of the month. It is an opportunity to read with a furry friend.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen Homework Help will be available from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens and “tweens” are welcome in the Teen Space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations and snacks are available. No registration is required.
A Book in a Jar Contest is being held through May 15. A book in a jar is on the second floor. Patrons can guess what book is inside. The contest is open to adults.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
