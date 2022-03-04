The Watertown Public Library is hosting its first Tiny Art Show. Anyone ages 13 and older can come to the library between March 1-10 to pick up a Tiny Art kit from the reference desk while supplies last. Participants can use any method to design a mini canvas. Some options may include, but are not limited to, watercolor, acrylics, pastels, markers, glitter, glue, ink, wax melts or gluing paper or other obits to the canvas for a mixed media piece. Artwork needs to be returned between March 11-20 to be included in the Tiny Art Show, which will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace starting March 23.
Download the Cafe Libraries App for easier access to all things library-related. The app makes it easy to search for items, place holds and access general library information. One can leave a plastic card at home and use a digital library card. The app is free.
A writers workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The workshop is held once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. In past years, a class book was put together of writings and there was as contest. The program is led by local author and retired English teacher Fran Milburn.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday one can c heck out the new Makerspace and make a few buttons. Library staff will be available to demonstrate how the machines work. It is open to all ages.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The storytime is held every Tuesday and Thursday with books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Read with a firefighter will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the TalkReadPlay Center. Participants will be able to read with one of the Watertown Fire Department's firefighters. The program is for all ages.
For teens, a program Casual After School Hang, or Teen CASH, is an event series for teens and "tweens" that's set to take place every Monday in the library's new teen space. This week the group will be making dragon eyes. Registration is not required by participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. March 14 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. The club meets the second Monday of the month. Coffee is available. In March, the club will discuss “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 30. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. In March, the club will discuss the book “Speak, Okinawa” byElizabeth Miki Brina.
