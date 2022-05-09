A Conversation with Amy Reichert will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can join in a conversation with Delafield-based author Amy Reichert. She is the author of several books, including “The Kindred Spirits of Supper Club” and “The Optimist’s Guide to Letting Go.” The presentation will be in the form of an interview with questions taken from the audience. Refreshments will be provided.
A writers workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The writers workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. As in past years, the group would like to put together a class book of writings and sponsor a contests. The program is led by local author and retired English teacher Fran Milburn.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. May 23 for building challenges. The club will meet every other week at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Each meeting the children’s room staff will share a LEGO Building Challenge and then the children will have time to build and create with their friends.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will meet in the programming room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Each week children will play games, rad books, make crafts or do a STEAM challenge with friends. No registration is needed.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Beth Mueller. It will be held in the TalkReadPlay Center Program Room. There will be dancing, reading, music and movement form 10 to 11 a.m. The program is geared towards ages 3 to 5 and no registration is required.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen Homework Help will be available from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens and “tweens” are welcome in the Teen Space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations and snacks are available. No registration is required.
A Book in a Jar Contest is being held through May 15. A book in a jar is on the second floor. Patrons can guess what book is inside. The contest is open to adults.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Watertown Public Library is starting a cinema club. AN interest meet-up is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight. The club will watch and discuss a variety of films. The meeting will be held in the coffee area in the lower level of the library. The group will discuss what kinds of films they find interesting to cover.
