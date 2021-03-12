The library is open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Curbside service is still available.
Masks are required for all patrons age 5 and older. For those without a mask, one will be provided for free. Due to the construction project, there are a limited number of computers.
Tax forms are available in the lobby.
Curbside service is still available. Library staff will need to move more than 100,000 items into the new space this spring. Help keep the staff healthy for the big move.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library is having a spring book sale. The sale will run March 20-21, and will be by appointment only because of COVID-19 precautions. Those interested in securing a 15 minute shopping appointment can call 920-545-2331. Items available for sale include children’s books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and cookbooks.
The library has Kindle Paperwhites loaded with popular new books available for check out. One can check one of these out for three weeks and have a read-a-thon with many of the new books.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Infant massage classes will be held Fridays, March 19 and 26 at 9:30 a.m. Steffani Evans with the Jefferson County Birth to 3 program will offer the class. The program is hosted on Zoom and registration is required. Each hour-long class will include massage techniques and ways to connect with those age 0 to 1.
Teen ‘be crafty’ kits will be available March 15-22. March’s ‘be crafty’ kit is a taste test swt iwthin the framework of a classic whodunit. Guided by prompts, one will move down the list of jelly bean suspects, distinguishing between flavors to separate they bystanders from the perpetrators. Kits are available while supplies last.
A Virtual Coffee with a Cop will be held at noon Monday. Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski will be on Zoom to talk about issues that matter to the community. This will be an interactive discussion. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom connection information.
Crafty Tales silly stories will be held Tuesday. Crafty kits are available for pick up. A silly story will be posted on the library’s YouTube page at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Participants can watch and do a craft or STEM activity.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
A family Zoon night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The family friendly trivia game will be a challenge to the most devoted Harry Potter fans. Prizes will be awarded to all participants. Registration is required.
The library is hosting a Hello Spring Photo Contest for photography lovers of all ages. One can take a photo of something that shows spring is coming, with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be accepted March 1-31 and photos will be posted to the library Facebook page for voting in April. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Open to all ages. One entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Virtual Book Club for adults meet each month after reading a book that is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In March the club is reading “The Paper Daughters of Chinatown” by Heather B. Moore. Readers will meet via Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the entire book. There is also written discussion throughout the month. In order to participate, request to join the Virtual Book Club group on Facebook. If one is not on Facebook and would still like to attend the Zoom discussion, email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
