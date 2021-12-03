The library will be closing Dec. 9 to Jan. 23, 2022 for the final phase of the expansion project, which includes moving materials back to the Carnegie/1984 library and receiving new furniture. One will need to select a different pickup location for any new holds placed. The book drops will be unavailable while the library is closed. No items will be due and no fines will be charged.
Patrons can read the Watertown Daily Times online. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The library will be starting its monthly writing workshop group, led by Fran Milburn, in early 2022. Hopefully, meetings will begin when the building project is finished and the new meeting rooms are open. If interested in being kept up-to-date about the group, contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has a new book, “A Loud Winter’s Nap” written by Katy Hudson. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
The grab bag program is available until Dec. 8. If one is short on time to browse the shelves, fill out a grab bag request form on the website. Staff will select materials based on the preferences indicated and contact the person when it ready. Visit https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
A family LEGO building battle is being held this month. The theme is Happy Holiday Scene. The building window is through Dec. 16 and the voting window is Dec. 20-28. Pick a time that works to spend one hour making a creation based on the monthly theme. Email a picture of the family’s creation to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org. Then the voting begins. The family that gets the most votes for their LEGO project will win a large LEGO set and a Build It! LEGO book.
The library is offering a new round of Teen Subscription Boxes before its closure, and is including more than the usual fareEighteen “Closure Holdover” boxes will be available for checkout, and each one will include six books, as well as six craft and activity packs to help pass the time during the weeks the doors will be closed. Nine of the boxes will contain “BookTok Books,” while the remaining nine will contain “recommended reads.” Registration will not be required, and boxes ae available while supplies last. To get one, one must aged 11-18. Come to the library and ask to check one out at the desk. Participants will get to keep everything except the books and the container, which need to be returned along with the books once the library reopens in January.
