The Watertown Public Library is hosting its first Tiny Art Show. Artwork needs to be returned by March 20 to be included in the Tiny Art Show, which will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace starting March 23.
Download the Cafe Libraries App for easier access to all things library-related. The app makes it easy to search for items, place holds and access general library information. One can leave a plastic card at home and use a digital library card. The app is free.
The Friends Book Nook is open for business seven days a week during library hours. The purchase of gently used books, magazines, compact discs, and audio books support the library through friends.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The storytime is held every Tuesday and Thursday with books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Visit the TalkReadPlay Center to read with specially trained therapy dogs every first and third Thursday of the month.
For teens, a program Casual After School Hang, or Teen CASH, is an event series for teens and “tweens” that’s set to take place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. This week the group will be making dragon eyes. Registration is not required by participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18.
The teen library council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s new teen space The TLC helps library staff plan events and choose which books get added to the young adult collection. Members also have a say in how the library can better serve them and their peers. Join the council is interested in learning more.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
Computer basics will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday. One can learn how to log into the library computers, pick a web browser, and go to a website. Participants will also learn how to open a word document. Registration is required by calling 9o20-545-2326.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 30. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. In March, the club will discuss the book “Speak, Okinawa” by Elizabeth Miki Brina.
