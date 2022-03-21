The Watertown Public Library is hosting its first Tiny Art Show. Artwork will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace starting Wednesday.
Download the Cafe Libraries App for easier access to all things library-related. The app makes it easy to search for items, place holds and access general library information. One can leave a plastic card at home and use a digital library card. The app is free.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The storytime is held every Tuesday and Thursday with books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
A spring break scavenger hunt will be held Friday through April 3. During spring break, stop in the TalkReadPlay Center to hunt. Get started at the children’s desk. Those who complete the hunt will earn a prize.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. March 28. The group meets every other week this spring. Each meeting a Lego Building Challenge will be shared. Children can have fun building and creating with friends.
Read with Watertown Police Department officer will be held at 10 a.m. March 29. It will be held in the TalkReadPlay Center from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a program for all ages.
A creative zone kids crafts day will be held March 31 at the TalkReadPlay Center.
A spring break family movie will be held at 1 p.m. April 1 in the library’s community room. The movie will be Sing 2 rated PG. Participants can bring blankets, pillows, drinks, and other snacks. Popcorn will be provided.
For teens, a program Casual After School Hang, or Teen CASH, is an event series for teens and “tweens” that’s set to take place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. This week the group will be making dragon eyes. Registration is not required by participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18.
Homeschool teens will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is an educational program for homeschool families. Registration is required for the program, which is geared toward families homescshooling in the middle and high school ages. This month is rubber band rubber ducks.
Teen plot luck will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants are to bring what they are reading or whatever they once read, to share thoughts with the group. The event is intended for those ages 11-18.
Spring break crafternoons will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 28-31. Teens and “tweens” are invited to stop by the library’s Teen Space every weekday to try a new craft. Registration is not requied and each day’s craft will be available to make while supplies last.
Spring break manga/book swap will be held April 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can also bring gently-used young adult books also. The exchange rate is 1 to 1. Manga swapping will be subject to availability. Books will not be available to purchase, trades only.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
Tackle technology will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Bring tablet and Smartphone questions. Registration is required. To sign up, visit the library website or call 920-545-2326.
The movie “Respect” will air at 11 a.m. Firday in the community rooms. There will be free ice cream and popcorn. Drinks will not be provided. The movie is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 145 minutes.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 30. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. In March, the club will discuss the book “Speak, Okinawa” by Elizabeth Miki Brina.
There will be a Dungeons and Dragons interest meeting at 6 p.m. March 31. The meeting will be held in the conference room to decided how the library can jumpstart a regular meeting.
