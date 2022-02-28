The Watertown Public Library is open following months of construction and renovations. The original Carnegie entrance on Main Street is locked at 5 p.m. The other entrances (the new Main Street entrance and the south entrance off the parking lot) will remain open throughout library hours.
The drive thru book drop off of South Washington Street is open 24/7.
Masks will be required for all those attending programs, ages 2 and older.
In celebration of the new expansion, the library board has decided to be a fine free library. Fees will still be applied for damaged or lost material. The library is in the process of removing all existing fines.
A writers workshop will be held at 6 p.m. March 8. The workshop is held once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. In past years, a class book was put together of writings and there was as contest. The program is led by local author and retired English teacher Fran Milburn.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The storytime is held every Tuesday and Thursday with books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Every first and third Thursday of the month in the TalkReadPlay Center there will be therapy dogs. Participants can curl up with a furry friend to read.
Teen Time is held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays. There will be something new every week. Registration is not required, but one must be 11 to 18 years old.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. March 14 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. The club meets the second Monday of the month. Coffee is available. In March, the club will discuss “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 30. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. In March, the club will discuss the book “Speak, Okinawa” byElizabeth Miki Brina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.