The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax.
A small number of computers and printing will be available.
The library has a new database that allows home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All you need is a valid library card.
With a donation from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the frames on the storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park have been updated. The new book is “The Pout-Pout Fish” by Deborah Diesen. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market will begin Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. The market will be held in the North First Street parking lot near the fire department. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. It will be held each Thursday through Oct. 21. Contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601 for more information.
Reading with Rover will be held Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Twice a month people can read with specially trained therapy dogs in the children’s area of the library. Furry friends will be at the library the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Summer photo contest voting will be held Monday through Aug. 22. One vote per person. To view the ballot and cast a vote visit www.watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Back to School Bingo will be held throughout August for kids and teens. Stop by the library or print at home weekly Back to School Bingo activity sheets. Complete two bingos on a card by doing the reading, creating, or engaging activities listed. Then stop by the library to spin the prize wheel. Prizes are school supplies. One card per week, per child/teen.
Teen Chopped Challenge is extended through Sept. 1. Young chefs aged 11 to 18 can participate in the Teen Chopped Challenge. The deadline to submit a dish for a grand prize trophy is Sept. 1. For details about the challenge, visit https://sites.google.com/view/watertowntcc/. For assistance getting mandatory ingredients, such as popcorn, pink salt, honey, and a fruit cup, keep an eye out for details regarding new opportunities for pick up in early August.
Teen Subscription Boxes are back, and the staff is celebrating by filling all 12 of the available boxes with books and extra goodies in an “American Unity” theme. Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available while supplies last. One must between 11-18 years old. Check one out at the library.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 on the library patio. Bookies is back in person this summer. The group will meet on the library patio to discuss “At the Ege of the Haight” by Katherine Seligman.
