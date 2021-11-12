The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
The library will be closed Dec. 9 to Jan. 23, 2022 for the final phase of the expansion project, which includes moving materials back to the Carneige/1984 library and receiving new furniture. The last day to place holds to pick up in Watertown will be Nov. 24. After that date, one will need to select a different pickup location for any new holds placed.
Patrons can read the Watertown Daily Times online. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The library will be starting its monthly writing workshop group, led by Fran Milburn, in early 2022. Hopefully, meetings will begin when the building project is finished and the new meeting rooms are open. If interested in being kept up-to-date about the group, contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
An in-library activity for teens and adults, Break-in Bags will be offered through Nov. 28. Participants can come to the library to solve puzzles that crack the code to get into the bag of goodies.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” written by Linda Williams. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
A thankful photo contest will be held through Nov. 30. Participants can take a photo of something they are thankful for and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Voting will take place in December. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library is offering a fall book reading challenge. Readers of all ages can stop by the library for a challenge sheet and spend October and November working toward a goal of reading 10 books that fit into specific categories. Those who complete the challenge will be entered to win a fall reading basket.
The grab bag program is available. If one is short on time to browse the shelves, fill out a grab bag request form on the website. Staff will select materials based on the preferences indicated and contact the person when it ready. Visit https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Patrons can read with a specially trained therapy dog in the children’s room of the library. Reading with Rover is held the first and third Thursdays of the month. All ages are welcome.
Thankful Thursday will be held Nov. 18. It is a take and make kit. This year’s crafts will be toilet paper pumpkins. The decorations can be used to decorate a home this Thanksgiving season. One kit per family.
A family LEGO building battle will be held all month. The Family Building Battles theme for November is Dino-vember, Build a Dinosaur Scene. Pick a time that works for your family to spend an hour making your best creation based on the monthly theme. The building window is through Monday. Then email a picture of the family’s creation to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org. Voting will be Nov. 20 to Nov. 28. The family that gets the most votes will win a large LEGO set and a Build It! LEGO book.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, turkeys are getting restless. Ten turkeys in disguise are hiding in the library. Stop by the children’s desk through Nov. 28 to get started on the turkey hunt. Participants who successfully find all the disguised turkeys and uncover where they are going will receive a prize.
A new month means a new round of teen subscription boxes. This month, staff is filling all 12 available boxes with “Books 2 Movies” — — that is, movies inspired by books and the books that inspired them. Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available all month while supplies last. Boxes are available for those ages 11-18.
The Teen Library Council has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Due to scheduling conflicts, the group will meet on a Monday night this month. The TLC helps library staff plan fun events and choose which books get added to the young adult collection. They also have a say in how the library can better serve them and their peers going forward. If you’re interested in learning more, join the group at 5:30 p.m. Monday for free drinks and snacks in the library.
Teen gifting assembly of turkey treats will be held at 6 p.m. Monday. Teens and tweens, those ages 11 to 18 can make ktreats for community members in need of cheer. The group will build turkeys out of candy. Sign up is not required.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The group will discuss “Carnegies Maid” by Marie Benedict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.