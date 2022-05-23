The library staff is gearing up for the Summer Library Challenge, June 6 to July 31. Children and teens can read, create and engage this year as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin. Registration for all challenges starts on May 31.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. today for building challenges. The club will meet every other week at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Each meeting the children’s room staff will share a LEGO Building Challenge and then the children will have time to build and create with their friends.
Teen homework help is available at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is quiet time to finish homework and get new book suggestions. Between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the following Wednesday, teens and tweens can go to the teen space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations and healthy after school snacks. No registration is required.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p .m. Wednesday. All adults are welcome to join.
This week the club will discuss Naamah by Sarah Blake. June’s title is American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson.
Musical Paint Night will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, which was rescheduled from May 16. It will be a relaxing night of musically influenced painting. Participants can bring earbuds or headphones and electronic device to pick their own music to paint, or bring song suggestions for staff to play. Let the music influence what one paints. One can listen to the same song on repeat or as many different songs as they like, changing the style or painting or the colors one uses as the music changes. Canvas, acrylic paints and brushes will be provided or one can bring their own items. Register online or by calling the reference desk at 920-545-2331. There are 10 slots available. The program will start at 5 p.m. and go to 7 p.m. or one can leave whenever they finish their painting.
The library will hold a free show ing of the movie “Death on the Nile” in its community room at 11 a.m. May 20. There will be free ice cream and popcorn. Drinks will not be provided. The movie is rated PG-13 and is 127 minutes.
