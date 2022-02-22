The Watertown Public Library is open. The original Carnegie entrance on Main Street will be locked at 5 p.m. The other entrances (the new Main Street entrance and the south entrance off the parking lot) will remain open throughout library hours.
The drive thru book drop off of South Washington Street is open 24/7.
Masks will be required for all those attending programs, ages 2 and older.
In celebration of the new expansion, the library board has decided to be a fine free library. Fees will still be applied for damaged or lost material. The library is in the process of removing all existing fines.
A Character Chase Scavenger Hunt for children is being held through Feb. 28. Patrons can visit the TalkReadPlay Center to join in the Character Chase Scavenger Hunt all month. To get started, stop by the children’s desk and then find all of the favorite book characters hiding in the TalkReadPlay Center. Participants who find all of the characters will earn a prize.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. The storytime is held every Tuesday and Thursday with books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Homeschool Wednesday will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is an educational program for homeschool families. Registration is required for the program and the programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. There are monthly themes.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Teen Time is held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays. There will be something new every week. Registration is not required, but one must be 11 to 18 years old.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. At the February meeting, the club will be discussing “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
