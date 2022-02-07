The Watertown Public Library is open. The original Carnegie entrance on Main Street will be locked at 5 p.m. The other entrances (the new Main Street entrance and the south entrance off the parking lot) will remain open throughout library hours.
The drive thru book drop off of South Washington Street is open 24/7.
Masks will be required for all those attending programs, ages 2 and older.
In celebration of the new expansion, the library board has decided to be a fine free library. Fees will still be applied for damaged or lost material. The library is in the process of removing all existing fines.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All Friends members and future members are invited to attend the membership meeting.
Family Night at Mullen’s is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Mullen’s, located across the street from the library, will donate a percent of all sales to the Friends of the Library.
A writers workshop is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday with local author and retired English teacher Fran Milburn. The workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces.
A Character Chase Scavenger Hunt for children is being held through Feb. 28. Patrons can visit the TalkReadPlay Center to join in the Character Chase Scavenger Hunt all month. To get started, stop by the children’s desk and then find all of the favorite book characters hiding in the TalkReadPlay Center. Participants who find all of the characters will earn a prize.
Little University Storytime will be held Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Mad Science will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 12. It will be the first family event in the new library. Mad Science will share exciting, fun science experiments with families. The program is for all ages and registration is required to attend. This program, “Fire and Ice”, includes science fun for everyone.
Club Lego will return at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Every other week this spring, the children’s room staff will have LEGO Building Challenges. Each person will get a bag of LEGOs to complete the challenge and build with friends.
There are a couple of programs being offered for teens. Teen Book Bundles will be available through Valentine’s Day. Participants can select any four books from the young adult collection. Upon checkout, they will receive a bag of treats. There are also pre-selected bundles available. The event is intended for teens and tweens ages 11-18.
Teen Time will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, starting Feb. 14. The event is starting on Valentine’s Day with a catapult contest involving conversation hearts. There will be something new every week.Registration is not required, but one must be 11 to 18 years old.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Book Worms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. The library is teaming up with the senior center to bring a new book club to town. The Bookworms Book Club will meet the second Monday of each month at the senior center, 514 S. First St. at 1 p.m. In February, the group will be discussing “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 23. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. At the February meeting, the club will be discussing “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
