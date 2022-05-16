This is the last week of regular programming as library staff gears up for the Summer Library Challenge, June 6 to July 31. Children and teens can read, create and engage this year as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin. Registration for all challenges starts on May 31.
A Dungeon & Dragons mixer will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Following a well-attended meet-up that ran the gamut in age and experience, the library is looking at the prospect of forming multiple groups for DnD. Anyone interested in joining a group is invited to the mixer. No registration is required.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. May 23 for building challenges. The club will meet every other week at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Each meeting the children’s room staff will share a LEGO Building Challenge and then the children will have time to build and create with their friends.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will meet in the programming room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Each week children will play games, read books, make crafts or do a STEAM challenge with friends. No registration is needed.
Homeschool Wednesdays will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is a fun and educational program for homeschool families. Registration is required for the program geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. This month the theme is fun with 3D.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the TalkReadPlay Center. The firsts and third Thursday of the month specially trained therapy dogs are at the library. Participants can curl up with a furry friend to read.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known as Teen CASH, is an event series held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen Homeschool Wednesdays will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is required for these programs geared toward families homeschooling in the middle and high school ages. This month the group will be making cookie art.
Musical Paint Night will be held at 5 p.m. tonight in the maker space at the library. It will be a relaxing night of musically influenced painting. Participants can bring earbuds or headphones and electronic device to pick their own music to paint, or bring song suggestions for staff to play. Let the music influence what one paints. One can listen to the same song on repeat or as many different songs as they like, changing the style or painting or the colors one uses as the music changes. Canvas, acrylic paints and brushes will be provided or one can bring their own items. Register online or by calling the reference desk at 920-545-2331. There are 10 slots available. The program will start at 5 pm. and go to 7 p.m. or one can leave whenever they finish their painting.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The library will hold a free show ing of the movie “Death on the Nile” in its community room at 11 a.m. May 20. There will be free ice cream and popcorn. Drinks will not be provided. The movie is rated PG-13 and is 127 minutes.
