The library will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
The library is now open in its temporary space. The hours will remain the same.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not yet finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now – areas like meeting and programming rooms are being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space.
Library staff expect to receive a lot of returns when the library reopens. Staff will get items checked in as quickly as possible and there currently are no fines being charged.
A small number of computers and printing will be available.
Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is underway. Read, Create and Engage is the theme. Register for the daily reading challenge and the Create & Engage Challenge to earn badges, tickets and prizes throughout the summer. The program is virtual on Beanstack through Aug. 1 at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
The library is hosting a summer photo contest for photography for all ages. Take a photo of something that shows summer is here with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 1 and the photos will be posted to the Facebook page for voting later in August.
The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. One entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Read the Watertown Daily Times online. The library has a new database that allows one home access to several local newspapers. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Recurring weekly programs
Mondays (pushed to Tuesday next week because of holiday closure): Teen Craft Kit pickup begins on Monday each week through Aug. 1. Available for teens entering grades 6-12. Registration is not required and kits will be available while supplies last.
Take & Make Kids Craft pickup begins on Monday each week through Aug. 1. Kits available for preschool and school aged children. Each week will feature a fun craft, literacy or S.T.E.A.M. activity to take home. Kits are available while supplies last.
Tuesdays: Summer Crafty Tales: Join Miss Tina at Brandt Quirk Park every Tuesday at 10 a.m. for in-person Storytime. There will be weekly stories, songs, rhymes, and stamps. Weekly Take & Make Kids Crafts will be available to take home as well. Plan on bringing a blanket to sit on for the programs each week.
Wednesdays: Bad Joke Wednesday will be posted to our Facebook page each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Start the day off with a joke that’s sure to make you roll your eyes or elicit a groan.
Tails & Tales Kids at Clark will take place each Wednesday at Clark Park from 1 to 2 p.m. This school age program is for all kids entering kindergarten through 5th grade. Children’s room staff will offer summer fun in the sun. There will be plants and paints on Wednesday. Get hands dirty by painting a pot and then dig in the dirt to plant a flower to take home.
Thursdays: Teen Time will take place at Clark Park each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Each week will feature a new activity. Check out the library website or Facebook page for details on the plans for each week. This week will be rock painting.
Fridays: Read, Rhyme, Rhythm is happening each Friday in July at 10 a.m. Miss Beth is back with in-person classes for children ages 3-5. There will be songs, stories, dancing, and rhymes. This program will be held at Clark Park. Bring a blanket along to enjoy the program.
Teen Subscription Boxes pickup began Thursday. To celebrate, staff are filling all 12 of the available boxes with books and extra goodies in an “American Unity” theme. Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available while supplies last. To get one, one must be aged 11-18. Simply come to the library and ask to check one out.
Teen Chopped Challenge will have pickup Tuesday through July 18. The program is for all aspiring chefs aged 12-18. It is the first-ever at-home cooking competition. It’s loosely modeled after the television show “Chopped.” One must use four mystery ingredients to create a dish for the chance to win our Watertown Public Library Teen Chopped Challenge trophy. Pick up ingredients at the library between Tuesday and July 18. Then, make a chopped creation at home, take photos, and submit your entry before Aug. 1 at https://sites.google.com/view/watertowntcc/. Entries will be scored by a panel of local chefs and business owners and the winner will be announced soon. For concerns about allergies (or if you’d like to purchase the ingredients yourself), contact Emily at ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Stories & Spells of the Furred, Feathered & Finned will be held at 6 p.m. July 15 at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. It is an hour of story telling in honor of the furred, feathered and finned animal beings. Presented by storyteller Tracy Chipman. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.